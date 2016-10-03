Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s post-Top Gear project, The Grand Tour, will have the “most expensive” opening scene “ever seen on the small screen,” according to reports.

The Sun detailed how the trio drove through the Californian desert in customised red, white and blue Ford Mustangs followed by the likes of “150 cars, 2,000 ‘petrolheads’, acrobats, stilt-walkers and six jet planes.”

Those 150 motors were reportedly worth upwards of £20 million and included a Bugatti Veyron as well as a Rolls-Royce.

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







5 show all Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

The Grand Tour hits Amazon Prime’s streaming service on the 18 November where the show will exclusively be available; rumours of the motoring programme being shown on ITV have been dismissed.

The majority of the first episode was filmed earlier this year in Johannesburg, South Africa, with further episodes taking place in Italy, California, and - of course - the UK.

Clarkson, Hammond, and May have reportedly signed on for three seasons with Amazon, the show having a rumoured budget of $4 million per episode. According to the aforementioned report, the show will make Clarkson the highest paid TV star in Britain with his £10 million salary.

In recent weeks, various clips from the show have emerged online; in each, the famous chemistry between the three is ever present.