“It’s got a new tone to it,” Channel 4’s chief creative officer Jay Hunt said of the upcoming series of The Great British Bake Off.

Well, that’s certainly evident in the first trailer, which features dozens of baked goods singing Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus's 'We All Stand Together’.

The twee look from the BBC run remains in tact, with some impressive animation to boot, but many viewers are already complaining about the “creepy” clip. Opinion, at least on Twitter, is split.

This is not the first time Bake Off trailers have gone down the musical route, Mary Berry having once sung 'The Hills Are Alive' to promote the show.

Whether fans are giving the trailer a fair chance remains datable; many are still annoyed Berry, along with Mel and Sue, have left the show.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will present the upcoming series, with Paul Hollywood remaining to judge alongside newcomer Prue Leith.

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos







6 show all Best Great British Bake Off innuendos









1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

Recently, Hollywood addressed rumours the new line-up lacked chemistry, saying: “I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn’t really that sad in the end.”

A return date has yet to be revealed, but GBBO is expected to return this Autumn.

