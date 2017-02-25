The Walking Dead season seven continued last week with an episode that saw viewers find out more about the mysterious new group Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company met at the climax of midseason premiere 'Rock in the Road.'

As well as meeting their leader Jadis, played by Pollyanna McIntosh, the episode - titled 'New Best Friends' - saw Rick go face-to-face with one of the show's most insane walkers; it also dropped an emotional reunion between two of the show's original characters (and definitely didn't feature a huge 'error').

This episode will relocate the action to the Sanctuary, the compound inhabited by The Saviours.

What's the title?

'Hostiles and Calamities' - watch the trailer here.

What's the synopsis?

'An Alexandrian discovers they must navigate the mysterious, confusing and terrifying world within the Saviours' compound.' You may remember in the midseason finale that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) was taken by Negan after he confessed it was he who made the bullet that Rosita (Christian Serratos) fired at him.

What to expect

The return of Negan

This is the first time we'll see Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) since the series has returned from its midseason break. We'll be following the baseball bat-wielding maniac as he returns to the Sanctuary following his fateful trip to Alexandria where he gutted poor Spencer. He'll undoubtedly be rather disgruntled to learn that Daryl is no longer his prisoner.

Eugene the prisoner

Eugene is going to have to fend for himself as Negan's new prisoner; it's uncertain whether he'll be resigned to the same “Easy Street” fate as Daryl was for multiple episodes, but it seems that the scholar will put his knowledge to good use in order to adapt to his new terrifying surroundings under the leadership of the very man who batted his best friend to death.

A bad time for Dwight

With Daryl escaped, it's likely that the blame will fall onto Dwight (Austin Amelio). Whether Negan decides to put the hot iron to use on his other cheek remains to be seen, but perhaps this could be the episode that will push old Dwighty towards certain defection.

No Rick

It seems, unlike the previous two episodes which flipped the action between multiple locations, we're squarely based with Negan and The Saviours this week, returning to the formula which shaped the majority of season seven's opening half. So don't go expecting to catch up with Rick, Carol, et al. this week, especially considering events look to be set concurrently with the previous two.

The Walking Dead season seven continues in the US on Sunday (26 February) and will air in the UK the following evening (27 February) at 9pm on FOX