The Walking Dead season seven finale has arrived and it was full of shocks, thrilling action scenes and heartfelt moments.

One such heartfelt moment arrived at the episode's climax once the haze had ascended following an extended set-piece which saw the war against The Saviours begin in unexpected fashion (praise Shiva).

The episode - titled 'The First Day of the Rest of Your Life' - ended with a montage sequence showing the residents of Alexandria united with the Kingdom and the Hilltop, now led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

As the scene plays out, an interaction between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie can be heard - a moment which serves as a fitting tribute to fallen character Glenn (Steven Yeun) who died at the hands of Negan in the traumatic season seven opener.

You can read a transcript of the full encounter below: Rick: Do you think Sasha did that herself? Maggie: I don’t know how, but I know she did. Rick: She gave us a chance; you did - you made the right decision to come. Maggie: The decision was made a long time ago. Before any of us knew each other. We were all strangers who would have just passed each other on the street before the world ended. But now we mean everything to each other. You were in trouble. You were trapped. Glenn didn’t know you but he helped you. He put himself in danger for you. And that started it all. From Atlanta, to my daddy’s farm, to the prison, to here. To this moment now - not as strangers; as family - because Glenn chose to be there for you, that day a long time ago - that was the decision that changed everything. It started with both of you and it just grew, all of this: to sacrifice for each other, to suffer and stand, to grieve, to give, to love, to live, to fight for each other. Glenn made the decision, Rick. I was just following his lead.

The episode capped what has been a middling season of the AMC zombie series following fevered anticipation - not that is' prevented showrunner Scott Gimple from hyping up what's to come; he's gone on record as saying that season eight will 'melt your minds and break your television.'

You can read our review of the seasons even finale here, as well as find out more about Bernie Wrightson, the man the episode was dedicated to, here.

The Walking Dead season seven concludes in the UK tonight (3 April) at 9pm on FOX.