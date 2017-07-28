  1. Culture
Westworld season 2 release date: HBO show will return for spring 2018 premiere

It will 'fuck with the metaphysical'

Westworld, the heir apparent to Game of Thrones in terms of buzz, is coming back sooner than expected.

A press release overview of scheduling for all HBO programming lists Westworld season 2 as premiering in spring 2018, with a more precise release date likely to follow soon (along with a Sky Atlantic one for UK viewers).

The second season is filming right now, with a first trailer for it being unveiled at Comic-Con last week.

It didn't have a huge amount of new footage to show off but was still quite revealing, seeing Bernard standing over a dead tiger, Maeve exploring Westworld's control room - bodies everywhere, and the the Man in Black covered in blood.

Westworld season 2 will 'fuck with the metaphysical'

There was no sign of the touted Samuraiworld however, despite its embryonic existence being hinted at in the season 1 finale.

The second season will likely also consist of 10 episodes, the first one being titled 'Journey Into Night'.

HBO has a strong slate to make up for Game of Thrones' departure in a few weeks, with Curb Your Enthusiasm set to also make a return in October with a strong list of guest stars.

(via ScreenRant)

