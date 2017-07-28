Westworld, the heir apparent to Game of Thrones in terms of buzz, is coming back sooner than expected.

A press release overview of scheduling for all HBO programming lists Westworld season 2 as premiering in spring 2018, with a more precise release date likely to follow soon (along with a Sky Atlantic one for UK viewers).

The second season is filming right now, with a first trailer for it being unveiled at Comic-Con last week.

It didn't have a huge amount of new footage to show off but was still quite revealing, seeing Bernard standing over a dead tiger, Maeve exploring Westworld's control room - bodies everywhere, and the the Man in Black covered in blood.

There was no sign of the touted Samuraiworld however, despite its embryonic existence being hinted at in the season 1 finale.

The second season will likely also consist of 10 episodes, the first one being titled 'Journey Into Night'.

HBO has a strong slate to make up for Game of Thrones' departure in a few weeks, with Curb Your Enthusiasm set to also make a return in October with a strong list of guest stars.

