*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3, EPISODE 11*

I’ve mentioned it a couple of times already in reviews, but it’s hard for my mind not to keep returning to two major contrasts within Twin Peaks: the idea of hidden evil, and the idea of exposed evil. In its original series, Twin Peaks was the utopia of small town Americana posing as a mask for the darkness underneath.

Abuse took place behind closed doors; sinister impulses were suppressed within the individual – that is, until they burst forth into brief flashes of violence. It was all about the veneer of perfection, at least.

Twin Peaks in 2017, however, seems to have violence knit into its soul. In this week’s episode, a bloodied woman crawling out of the bushes interrupts a group of children at play. It’s Miriam (Sarah Jean Long), who we previously thought dead at the hands of Richard Horne (Eamon Farren). It’s a scene instantly reminiscent of Ronette’s miraculous return in the original series, but the horror of it all feels so much more palpable here.

A scene swiftly followed by a crazed Becky (Amanda Seyfried), who grabs a gun upon finding out her husband (Caleb Landry Jones) is cheating on her, steals her mother (Mädchen Amick’s Shelly Johnson)’s car, and shoots wildly into his lover’s apartment door.

Screaming at the top of her lungs in the apartment corridor, possessed by unquenchable rage, the camera suddenly breaks from Becky and follows something rushing down the stairs in fury. Where once these kinds of outbursts took place behind closed doors, now they take place in the open: it’s almost as if a smog of violence has spread itself across Twin Peaks, like an infection in its streets.

Is this a symptom of the disappearance of Major Briggs and the events of the Black Lodge 25 years ago? Cole, Tammy, Albert, Mackley, Diane, and Hastings (Matthew Lillard) all pay a visit to the location Hastings claims to have witnessed Briggs; here, evidently, evil stalks in broad daylight.

After Cole is nearly sucked into a portal in the sky, in which he sees a vision of the Woodsmen introduced back in episode 8, one of them manages to crawl into the back of the police car and brutally murder Hastings.

Twin Peaks: It Is Happening Again trailer

It’s interesting that almost everyone witnesses these Woodsmen – Cole, Albert, Diane, and Hastings – or, at least, all those who had a connection either to Briggs or to Dale Cooper, meaning we return once more to the idea that evil is no longer a hidden force in this world, taunting its victims either through visions or dreams.

They also come across the body of Ruth Davenport, with coordinates scrawled across her arm. Diane’s reactions are interesting here: she carefully mouths the coordinates as she commits them to memory, and she seems surprisingly unmoved by seeing the Woodsmen. What don’t we know about her?

Things seem changed about this world, that’s for sure. She’s never the sweet, quaint Diane we always imagined Dale to be conversing with on his dictaphone. But that doesn’t mean that others aren't still quietly clinging to the past they (and we) remember.

We finally delved into the nature of Shelly and Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook)’s relationship, learning that they did indeed, marry and raise Becky. Though Shelly may still bear the last name Briggs, the pair has since separated, with her now dating local drug dealer Red (Balthazar Getty).

Whatever happened between them, they’re still determined to be good parents, and prevent Becky from making the same mistakes. As they sit together in the Double R, there’s this complete sincerity of intention in their moments together that seem almost rare for this new series.

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







21 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back? Who's new?







































1/21 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/21 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/21 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/21 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/21 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/21 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/21 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/21 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/21 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/21 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

11/21 Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) Audrey Horne's father seems to have changed little in our time away, as he's still apparently managing the Great Northern Lodge in Twin Peaks.

12/21 Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) Neither have Lucy or Andy, still in their respective jobs at the Twin Peaks Police Department, though it's nice to see their relationship has only blossomed with time.

13/21 Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse) Hawk is still part of the Police Department too, and it seems like he's been tasked with the mysterious mission of tracking down Agent Cooper.

14/21 The Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson) A task entrusted to him by the Log Lady, a bittersweet moment considering Coulson sadly passed away in 2015.

15/21 Denise Bryson (David Duchovny) One individual who's definitely shot up the career path is Denise, now the chief of staff for the entire FBI.

16/21 Beverly Paige (Ashley Judd) We don't know much about Ben Horne's assistant, but it's likely we'll see more of her soon.

17/21 William Hastings (Matthew Lillard) Is the local high-school principal of Buckhorn, South Dakota really behind the murder of Ruth Davenport? Is this somehow connected to BOB, or Dale Cooper's doppelganger?

18/21 Wally Brando (Michael Cera) Lucy and Andy's son really couldn't have turned out any other way.

19/21 Sam Colby (Ben Rosenfeld) and Tracey (Madeline Zima) Sam's job to watch over the strange glass box in New York came to an abrupt end when both he and Tracey were consumed by a demon which burst outside of it.

20/21 Tammy Preston (Chrysta Bell) A new partner for Gordon Cole, who's taken her on as a kind of protégé.

21/21 Janey-E Jones (Naomi Watts) The wife to Dougie Jones, the strange other Cooper, with the pair having a son together.



They may not be a couple anymore, but there’s still a love of kinds there, quietly preserved in the static that surrounds them, in the alien-esque landscape Twin Peaks has become.

A preservation that still lives deep inside of Dale Cooper, too, in his new guise as Dougie Jones. Each week, we’ve seen small parts of his old self light up: at the sight of red high heels, or in the taste of coffee. This week brought the smell of cherry pie and those fabled words: “damn good”. Come to the light, Cooper.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.