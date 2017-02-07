The list of companies opposing President Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ just keeps growing.

On Monday, Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as 29 other corporations joined almost a hundred tech companies in their legal fight against Mr Trump’s order on immigration, claiming that his policies violate the constitution, according to CNN.

Over the weekend, ninety-seven companies, including Apple, Airbnb, Facebook, Google, Intel, Netflix, Snap and Uber Technologies, already filed an impassioned legal brief, stepping up the industry’s growing opposition to the policy.

“Immigrants make many of the Nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies,” the brief states, according to Bloomberg.

“America has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants—through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country.”

The technology industry has been among the most vocal in opposition to Mr Trump’s immigration policies.

Travis Kalanick, Uber's CEO, stepped down from Mr Trump’s business advisory council after criticism from customers and drivers.

Tech giant Google in January set up a $4m (£3.2m) crisis fund to help employees and other people affected by the policy while Airbnb offered free accommodation to people left stranded by the ban.

Microsoft previously sent a letter to its employees offering legal assistance to those affected, and Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook, has also personally voiced his concern.

1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Beyond the tech sector, Starbucks has said it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in response to the new President’s move.