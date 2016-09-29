A former rugby league star has called for Australian players to follow the lead of NFL players in the US and boycott the national anthem in support of the indigenous community in Australia.

Anthony Mundine, 41, who is from the Bundjalung people of the northern coastal areas of New South Wales, made the call ahead of the forthcoming Australian Rules (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL) grand finals.

In August, Colin Kaepernick, an NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, staged a protest against racial inequality in the US by choosing to kneel while the national anthem plays. This grabbed headlines worldwide and triggered a national debate about racial injustice, with a number of athletes in the US choosing follow suit.

Mundine, who is now a professional boxer, has expressed his support for the equivalent Australian campaign which has been launched by an Australian pop culture website called Junkee.

“Been saying this for years!” he wrote on Facebook, sharing a campaign video by Junkee. “The anthem was written in late 1700s where blackfullas were considered fauna (animals) advance Australia fair as in white not fair as in fair go…”

People news in pictures







30 show all People news in pictures

























































1/30 29 September 2016 Former US president, Bill Clinton pays his respect in front of the coffin of former Israeli president Shimon Peres at a plaza outside the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem. Israeli leaders and crowds of mourners are gathering outside parliament to pay last respects to ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres, whose body is lying in state. The former US president had helped usher in the Oslo peace accords of the 1990s, which resulted in the Nobel prize for Peres, who died on 28 September, aged 93 AFP/Getty Images

2/30 29 September 2016 French printing company's director Michel Catalano (R) and former employee Lilan Lepere (L), who were both held hostage by the two brothers who killed 12 people in an attack on French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on January 2015, pose with French President Francois Hollande (C) after been awarded of the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) during a visit for the inauguration of Michel Catalono group's refurbished premises in Dammartin-en-Goele. Elite French police stormed a printworks and a Jewish supermarket on 9 January, killing two brothers wanted for the Charlie Hebdo attack and an apparent accomplice who had taken hostages in two separate sieges that traumatised France AFP/Getty Images

3/30 28 September 2016 Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, walk through the steam of a steam train in Carcross, Yukon AP

4/30 28 September 2016 Former England national football team manager Sam Allardyce speaks to the press outside his home in Bolton. Sam Allardyce's reign as England manager came to a humiliating end as he departed after just 67 days in charge following his controversial comments in a newspaper sting AFP/Getty Images

5/30 27 September 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump leave the stage after the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Polls declared Clinton the winner after she branded rival Trump a racist AFP/Getty Images

6/30 26 September 2016 US President Barack Obama wears a traditional blanket and hat given to him during the 2016 White House Tribal Nations Conference at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington AFP/Getty Images

7/30 26 September 2016 French President Francois Hollande meets with officers of the French Gendarmerie during a visit to the Gendarmerie of Calais. Hollande said on a visit to the port of Calais that the sprawling "Jungle" migrant camp there would be "completely dismantled" AFP/Getty Images

8/30 26 September 2016 Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev casts his vote during a referendum on extending presidential terms in Baku, Azerbaijan REUTERS

9/30 25 September 2016 Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets mounted police officers and their horses after the the National Police Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London Getty Images

10/30 24 September 2016 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, kneels to talk to Prince George as his father, Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, speaks with Governor General David Johnston, right, and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds their daughter Princess Charlotte upon arrival in Victoria, British Columbia AP

11/30 24 September 2016 US actor Richard Gere and his girlfriend Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva, pose during a photocall after the screening the film "Time out of mind" at the 64th San Sebastian Film Festival, in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian AFP/Getty Images

12/30 24 September 2016 (L-R) Former US First Lady Laura Bush, former US President George W. Bush, First Lady Michelle Obama, and President Barack Obama attend the opening ceremony for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington AFP/Getty Images

13/30 24 September 2016 British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (C) waves following his speech after being announced as the winner of the party's leadership contest at the Labour Party Leadership Conference in Liverpool AFP/Getty Images

14/30 23 September 2016 A statue of the movie boxer Rocky stands near the stage entrance as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in Aston, Pennsylvania REUTERS

15/30 22 September 2016 Priscilla Chan embraces her husband Mark Zuckerberg while announcing the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to "cure, prevent or manage all disease" by the end of the century during a news conference at UCSF Mission Bay in San Francisco REUTERS

16/30 21 September 2016 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reads before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council during the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York REUTERS

17/30 20 September 2016 Britain's Prince William sits in the cockpit of his East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) H145 helicopter, in London REUTERS

18/30 19 September 2016 Model Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show at London Fashion Week AP

19/30 19 September 2016 Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, right, shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, in Havana. Rouhani is on a one-day official visit to Cuba AP

20/30 18 September 2016 French far-right Front National (FN) party's President, Marine Le Pen, gestures as she delivers a speech on stage during the FN's summer congress in Frejus, southern France. Marine Le Pen's slogan reading "In the name of the [French] people" is seen on the rostrum AFP/Getty Images

21/30 17 September 2016 Pope Francis holding an infant during his visit to the neonatology ward of San Giovanni Hospital in Rome AFP/Getty Images

22/30 16 September 2016 Outgoinng leader Nigel Farage embraces new leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Diane James as she is introduced at the UKIP Autumn Conference in Bournemouth Diane James was announced as UKIP's new leader on September 16 to replace charismatic figurehead Nigel Farage. Farage made the shock decision to quit as leader of the UK Independence Party following victory in the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union. / AFP PHOTO / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

23/30 15 September 2016 Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the Beatles movie, Ron Howard's 'Eight days a week-the touring years' in London AP

24/30 15 September 2016 Hillary Clinton boards her plane to return to campaigning after her bout with pneumonia at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York AFP/Getty Images

25/30 15 September 2016 Japan's main opposition Democratic Party's new leader Renho (C) raises her fists with her party lawmakers after she was elected party leader at the party plenary meeting in Tokyo REUTERS

26/30 15 September 2016 Secretary of State John Kerry listens as actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio speaks at the Our Ocean, One Future conference at the State Department in Washington. The conferences focus on marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, and climate-related impacts on the ocean AP

27/30 14 September 2016 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in North Korea REUTERS

28/30 13 September 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Myanmar's State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi in N10 Downing Street. Aung San Suu Kyi is on an official visit to London EPA

29/30 12 September 2016 Lindsay Lohan making a trade at BGC Annual Global Charity Day at Canary Wharf in London Getty Images

30/30 11 September 2016 Hillary Clinton waves to the press as she leaves her daughter's apartment building after resting in New York. Clinton departed from a remembrance ceremony on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks after feeling "overheated," but was later doing "much better," her campaign saidImages AFP/Getty Images

“All players aboriginal & non-aboriginal should boycott the anthem & start changing Australia's ignorant mentality... Let's move forward together yo.”

Last week, former Rugby league players Joe Williams and Larry Corowa also urged indigenous players in Sunday’s NRL decider to refuse to stand for the anthem.

The protest in the US has achieved growing steam in recent weeks. Despite this, LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player who is one of the most celebrated athletes in the US, recently announced he would not emulate other athletes and kneel in the anthem.

“I think you guys know when I’m passionate about something I’ll speak up on it, so me standing for the national anthem is something I will do, that’s who I am, that’s what I believe in,” he told reporters at the Cavaliers’ media day on Tuesday.

“But that doesn’t mean I don’t respect and don’t agree with what Colin Kaepernick is doing. You have the right to voice your opinion, stand for your opinion, and he’s doing it in the most peaceful way I’ve ever seen someone do something.”

Nevertheless, the father-of-three said he was concerned about the safety and welfare of his children due to the escalating situation of police violence in the US.