Just a day after Carrie Fisher died, her mother Debbie Reynolds has also passed away.

According to her son, the last words the Hollywood icon uttered were: “I want to be with Carrie”.

Reynolds, who rose to fame for starring in Singin’ in the Rain, was taken to hospital from Fisher’s Beverly Hills house on Wednesday after suffering a stroke. She was 84.

“She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken,” her son and Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher told Associated Press from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

He said the stress of his sister's death was “too much“ for his mother to bear and she died on Wednesday.

According to celebrity news site TMZ, Todd and his mother were planning Fisher’s funeral when Reynolds was rushed to the nearby hospital.

1/8 American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher Getty

2/8 American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher Getty

3/8 Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher Getty

4/8 Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' Getty

5/8 Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds Getty

6/8 Actress Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty

7/8 Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Getty

8/8 A candle is seen on the star for Debbie Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

To the dismay and grief of her devoted fans, Fisher, who achieved her own fame for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week and died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

Reynolds expressed her gratitude to Fisher’s fans for their support since her death.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother".

Her brother also paid tribute to Carrie. "My sister has graduated to heaven," he wrote on Twitter. "But she has left us all with so much of her, It is a very sad time for my family and all her friends."

Reynolds' lengthy career spanned 68 years in show business and saw her appear in more than 60 films. She played the leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s and received an Oscar nomination for The Unsinkable Molly Brown in 1964.

Off the screen and away from the stage, she was best known for the Hollywood scandal which saw her husband and Carrie’s father’s Eddie Fisher leave her for widow and fellow icon Elizabeth Taylor.

Reynolds featured in the HBO documentary Bright Lights scheduled for release in 2017, alongside her daughter.

Reynolds is survived by her son Todd and a granddaughter Billie Lourd.