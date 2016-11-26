Donald Trump has condemned Fidel Castro as a “brutal” dictator who led a repressive regime for more than six decades.

The President-elect declared the death of the former President of Cuba as the first step away from a “totalitarian island” and towards a liberated Cuba in a statement addressing Castro's death.

Castro overthrew the Cuban government in 1959 and launched the Communist Cuban revolution. His death, after years of failing health, has been commemorated by leaders worldwide in statements praising his legacy and his mark on Cuban society.

1/10 Attempts made on Castro's life since he came to power in 1959: 638 (according to Fabian Escalante, former Cuban security chief) Reuters/Prensa Latina

2/10 Castro is a baseball fan - with 16 teams making up the Cuban National Baseball League Reuters/Kimberly White

3/10 Size of the original rebel army led by Castro and including Che Guevara that sailed to Cuba in 1956, eventually toppling President Batista on 1 January 1959: 82 STF/AFP/Getty Images

4/10 Acts of "civil disobedience" logged in Cuba in 2005, according to a report by the exiled Cuban Democratic Directorate: 3,322 Miguel Vinas/AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Age at which Castro began smoking cigars: 15 Age at which Castro gave up smoking cigars: 59 Jorge Rey/Getty Images

8/10 Total number of Cubans believed to have emigrated while Castro was in power: about 1.4 million (81 per cent of whom have settled in North America) Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images

9/10 Duration of a speech Castro made at the UN in 1960: 4 hours 29 minutes (listed by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest speech made in the United Nations) Tom Mihalek/Getty Images

10/10 Films: Castro is listed as an "uncredited extra" in the 1946 musical Holiday in Mexico and as a "poolside spectator" in the romantic comedy Easy to Wed (also 1946) Hrvoje Polan/AFP/Getty Images

But Mr Trump warned the “tragedies, deaths and pain” caused by Castro could not be erased in a statement issued hours his first response, the four-word tweet: “Fidel Castro is dead!”

“Today, the world marks the passing of a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people for nearly six decades. Fidel Castro’s legacy is one of firing squads, theft, unimaginable suffering, poverty and the denial of fundamental human rights.

“While Cuba remains a totalitarian island, it is my hope that today marks a move away from the horrors endured for too long, and toward a future in which the wonderful Cuban people finally live in the freedom they so richly deserve.

“Though the tragedies, deaths and pain caused by Fidel Castro cannot be erased, our administration will do all it can to ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journey toward prosperity and liberty. I join the many Cuban-Americans who supported me so greatly in the presidential campaign, including the Brigade 2506 Veterans Association that endorsed me, with the hope of one day soon seeing a free Cuba.”