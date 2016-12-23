The build-up to Donald Trump's inauguration, which is now less than a month away, has been plagued with reports of difficulties of securing performers for the historic event.

At Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration, Beyonce sang a rousing rendition of Etta James’ "At Last" while Aretha Franklin wowed the crowds with her iconic vocal. Various celebrities were spotted amongst the huge crowds.

So far, Mr Trump has confirmed America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes dance group and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

Sir Elton John, Celine Dion and reportedly Andrea Bocelli have all denied rumours they would perform at the event with Sir Elton clarifying: “It is completely untrue."

Despite the very public distancing of high-profile celebrities from Mr Trump and his inauguration, the President-elect is giving another version of events on Twitter claiming that, actually, they are all desperately vying for tickets.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

In another middle-of-the-night Twitter outburst, he also claimed that despite the supposed interest from these celebrities, he does not want them there anyway – he just wants "the people".

Reports that the Trump administration are struggling to find celebrities to attend the event are unsurprising given that high-profile endorsements were an area where Mr Trump struggled throughout his entire presidential campaign.

His rival Hillary Clinton regularly wheeled out the likes of Katy Perry, LeBron James and Bruce Springsteen at campaigns and also had Beyonce and Jay Z perform at a concert for her just a week before the election.

Mr Trump, on the other hand, relied on the public support of people including veteran actor Jon Voight and former Happy Days actor Scott Baio.