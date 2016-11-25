Ivanka Trump said of her father Donald Trump’s remarks about her sex appeal that if he wasn’t her father, she would spray him with self-defence pepper spray, it has emerged.

The President-elect’s eldest daughter has said little in response to crude comments her father has made about her. However, according to the ‘Quotables’ section of the Chicago Tribune, it has emerged that in 2006, she said: “If he wasn’t my father, I would spray him with mace.”

During the election campaign trail a number of comments Mr Trump had made about her that were deemed inappropriate came to the surface.

The first-known incident was when Mr Trump, while watching his daughter host the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant at the age of 16, turned to the then-Miss Universe and asked: “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”

In 2004, Mr Trump gave TV show host Howard Stern permission to his daughter as a “piece of a**”, and on the same show two years later he called her “very voluptuous”, and said that if she wasn’t his daughter “perhaps [he’d] be dating her”.

Asked how he would react if Ivanka, a former teen model, posed for Playboy, the billionaire had replied, “It would be really disappointing — not really — but it would depend on what's inside the magazine."

Mr Trump had then added: “I don't think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her.”

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

Mr Trump’s history of denigrating women came to fore of the US presidential debate, after audio tapes emerged of him boasting about “grabbing them by the p***y” from a 2005 recording of Access Hollywood.

Miss Trump defended her father amid sexual assault allegations in May, telling CBS: “Look, I'm not in every interaction my father has. But he's not a groper. It's not who he is. And I've known my father obviously my whole life and he has total respect for women.”

After the new audio clips emerged, she said her father's comments were “clearly inappropriate and offensive”, but commended him for "acknowledg[ing] this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people.”