George Michael killed himself on Christmas Day after making numerous prior suicide attempts, according to tweets posted on his partner’s Twitter page.

Messages written under the name of Fadi Fawaz, who found the singer dead in bed at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas morning, said the pop icon had taken his own life. Earlier reports suggested he had died of natural causes.

The messages were later deleted and the account was closed.

They read: "I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed.

“The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.

“We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

The Wham! singer’s manager, Michael Lippmann, had previously said he believed Michael died of heart failure.

I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless... x A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

It is unclear whether Mr Fawaz posted the tweets himself or whether his account was hacked, but he has previously used his Twitter page to talk about his partner's death.

On Boxing Day he wrote: "It’s a Xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you."

On New Year's Eve Mr Fawaz posted a picture of a hand with the middle finger up, alongside the caption: “I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart”.

George Michael: a life in pictures







20 show all George Michael: a life in pictures





































1/20 1982 Wham perform at the Hammersmith Odeon Rex

2/20 1983 George Micheal and Andrew Ridley perform in concert in June 1983 Rex Features

3/20 1984 May 1984 Exclusive Photocall with Wham When Their Song 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-go' Hit Number One in the Charts at Bbc Tv Centre George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley Rex Features

4/20 1985 Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, George Michael (songwriter of the Year) and Andrew Ridgeley Rex Features

5/20 1985 Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in Tiananmen Square, during their WHAM! in China tour in 1985 Rex Features

6/20 1986 rank Bruno Boxer 1986 George Michael And Frank Bruno. British And European Heavyweight Champion Frank Bruno Flew Off For A Winning Weekend In Las Vegas Yesterday And Found Himself Sitting Next To George Michael The Wham! Star. Rex Features

7/20 1986 George Michael is presented with an award by Elton John during the 1986 Brit Awards Rex Features

8/20 1986 George Michael and Freddie Mercury during a Queen party at the Groucho Club Rex Features

9/20 1991 WHAM! reunited during the "Rock in Rio" concert in Rio de Janeiro Rex Features

10/20 1993 George Michael appears outside the high court, a case where micheal fought Sony Music for failing to promote his albumn "Listen without prejudice Vol.1" Rex Features

11/20 1995 David Frost interviewed George Michael following his Sony contract dispute Rex Features

12/20 1997 The pop star was visibly moved during the funeral of Princess Diana Rex Features

13/20 1998 Michael gave a press conference ahead of his public service for aids charity "Angel Food" following his conviction for engaging in a sex act in a public toilet Rex Features

14/20 2004 George Michael poses at the Sunset Virgin Megastore where he made an apperance to sign copies of his new CD 'Patience' Getty

15/20 2005 George Michael poses during the photocall of his documentary film 'George Michael - A different Story' by Southan Morris during the 55th Berlin Film Festival Getty

16/20 2005 Musicians Pete Townhsend from The Who, George Michael and David Gilmour from Pink Floyd perform 'Hey Jude' with children on stage at the finale of 'Live 8 London' in Hyde Park Getty

17/20 2007 George Michael arrives at Brent Magistrates Court in west London as he faces charges of driving while unfit through drugs. The former Wham! star's legal team had hoped he could be absent from the trial but he was ordered by District Judge Katherine Marshall to appear on the first day Getty

18/20 2007 George Michael performs the first concert at the newly rebuilt Wembley Stadium Getty

19/20 2011 George Michael speaks to the media during a press conference at the Royal Opera House, central London on May 11, 2011. The event was to announce his 'Symphonica' European tour which is set to visit historic venues such as Prague's State Opera House, Paris' Palais Garnier and London's Royal Opera House Getty

20/20 2012 George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium Getty

A postmortem examination of the singer's body was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

Police have confirmed they are treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious and they were carrying out further tests, including toxicology reports to establish if drugs were involved. The results of the additional tests were not expected for several weeks.

The news follows reports that Michael was struggling to cope with the fact his singing ability had been impaired by the bout of pneumonia he contracted from in 2011.

The illness is reported to have reduced his lung capacity by 20 per cent, decreasing his vocal power.

A source close to the singer told The Mirror: “Losing voice capacity for a man like him was like losing his inner self or his soul.

“Things got so dark and difficult after it hit him. It tipped him over a psychological edge. George would never be the same man again – and more importantly, never be the same singer.

“He needed drugs and alcohol and anything he could get hold of to cope with such a severe loss.”

The Independent has contacted Thames Valley Police and George Michael’s representatives for comment.