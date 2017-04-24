Parisians overwhelmingly rejected a Marine Le Pen presidency on Sunday as votes were cast in the first round of France's presidential election.

The National Front leader received just 4.99 per cent of the vote in the capital, putting her fifth overall - well behind leader Emmanuel Macron's 34.83 per cent.

However, her far-right party made unprecedented gains in the five regions that surround Paris.

#Presidentielle2017 Vue d'ensemble des résultats : candidat arrivé en tête dans chaque département pic.twitter.com/R1pH2ELiJj — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) April 23, 2017

Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Normandie, Centre-Val de Loire and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté each put Ms Le Pen top.

"The first step... has been taken," Ms Le Pen said after the first round of voting. "This result is historic."

National results saw independent centrist Emmanuel Macron gain 23.8 per cent of the vote, with Ms Le Pen receiving 21.6 per cent, taking them both through to the second round of voting on 7 May.

However, regional results pointed to political fracturing between the big cities and more rural areas that have historically suffered problems like poverty, unemployment and poor provision of public services.

In Bordeaux, Nantes, Rennes and Lyon, Mr Macron received more than 30 per cent of the vote.

French Presidential Election







20 show all French Presidential Election





































1/20 Voters line up to cast their ballots REUTERS

2/20 REUTERS

3/20 REUTERS

4/20 Police patrol polling stations in France REUTERS

5/20 REUTERS

6/20 REUTERS

7/20 REUTERS

8/20 REUTERS

9/20 Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Trogneux REUTERS

10/20 Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot REUTERS

11/20 SAA/

12/20 REUTERS

13/20 Front National leader Marine Le Pen casts her ballot REUTERS

14/20 Early ballots are read as results continue to come in Reuters

15/20 Macron supporters react as results come in early in the evening AP

16/20 Supporters of Front National leader Marine Le Pen cheer as early results come in Reuters

17/20 Alamy

18/20 Front National leader Marine Le Pen takes to the stage to address her supporters as fans cheer Reuters

19/20 Emmanuel Macron greets supporters on Sunday night AP

20/20 Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate the incoming results EPA

However in les Ardennes, la Haute-Saône, la Haute-Marne, le Pas-de-Calais and la Somme, Ms Le Pen received unwavering support.

In Paris, where 35 per cent of citizens voted Macron, violence broke out as anti-fascist protesters clashed with police.

Crowds of anarchists and anti-fascist demonstrators took to the streets as the first results emerged showing Ms Le Pen would make it into the final round in the race to the Élysée.

Demonstrators clash with French riot police after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. (REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier)

Police fired tear gas to disperse several hundred demonstrators, and officers in riot gear surrounded the Place de la Bastille.

One of the organisers reportedly told the crowd to protest “against Marine and against Macron” and added: “Whatever the results are, we will not recognise them."

The vote marks the end of a political era in France dominated by the two major parties, the Socialists and centre-right Les Republicains.

Neither was able to cut through and both were eliminated in the first round.