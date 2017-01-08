Londoners have been warned they face sleet and snow as temperatures are set to plummet in the second half of the week.

The Met Office announced milder temperatures at the start of the week will give way to bitter cold as “wintry showers” spread across the UK and through the English Channel.

A spokesman for the weather service told the London Evening Standard: “There is a risk of some snow and sleety weather on Thursday and possibly also Friday – mainly in the form of showers.

“It is difficult to gauge how much snow but it looks like a slight covering and it will feel very very cold.

“Temperatures will stay around four or five degrees but a wind chill will make it feel colder.”

As we head into the weekend the chances of snow will recede, giving way to “clear blue skies” on Friday but an Arctic cold wind will mean commuters still need to wrap up warm.

This will be a further blow to the capital’s commuters who are already facing major disruption following a 24-hour strike by members of the RMT union of jobs cuts on the Tube.

The “majority” of Zone 1 stations are expected to be closed with the unaffected lines, such as Tfl rail, Overground and DLR, likely to be far busier than normal as people try to find alternative routes to work.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

The cold snap in London mirrors much of Europe as the icy winds bring snow as far south as Turkey and Greece.

In Poland, the mercury has dropped to below -20C and it has got so cold a layer of ice has formed over the Adriatic Sea between Italy and the Balkans.

On Saturday eight deaths in Italy and two in Poland were blamed on the cold. The Polish death toll has now reached 55 since the beginning of November.