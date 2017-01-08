London Underground passengers face travel chaos from this evening because of a strike by thousands of workers in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

The company made a last-minute offer to try to avert a 24-hour walkout from 6pm by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA).

The TSSA said it would consider the offer before deciding whether to call off the strike.

But the RMT, which has many more members on the Tube, made it clear it was pressing ahead with the stoppage.

Tfl has warned of severe delays and advised people not to travel if they can avoid it.

But for many people this is not an option so it produced a walking Tube map to help:

Ready for the #TubeStrike next week? Check out @TimeOutLondon's walking tube map to help you get around on Monday https://t.co/pXRSeVz0tu — Red Life (@LifeAtRed) January 6, 2017

Stations outside Zone 2 are likely to remain open and Overground, DLR and Tfl rail services are unaffected but are likely to be busier than normal as people use alternative routes.

Tfl has advised leaving longer to make your journey as large queues are expected.