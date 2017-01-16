Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of girl in Rotherham

Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in South Yorkshire on Monday.

Police were called around 11am after members of the public found the girl, who has not been formally identified, on a pathway in Dinnington, Rotherham.

Officers said her death was being treated as suspicious due to "concerns about the state of the body and injuries."

South Yorkshire Police confirmed additional patrols had been put in place to reassure the local community.

"The investigation is in its very early stages however we are treating the death as suspicious," Superintendent Sarah Poolman said.

"I would urge anyone who believes they have information about the incident to please come forward."

Kevin Barron, the Labour MP for Rother Valley, said: "I am incredibly sad to hear about the discovery of a teenage girl's body in Dinnington this morning.

"I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of this young girl."

South Yorkshire police urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 256.