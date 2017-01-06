Commuters will face major travel issues as strike action is set to close many of central London’s tube stations on Sunday and Monday.

Up to 4,000 ticket and station staff are expected to walk out in a dispute of job losses and ticket office closures.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned some lines will have no service whatsoever and others will face significant disruption.

Here is everything you need to know:

When do they start and how long will they last?

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are due to strike from 6pm on Sunday.

The service will therefore be disrupted until the morning of Tuesday 10 January.

Why are the strikes taking place?

The walkout is in protest at 800 job cuts and the closure of ticket offices under former mayor Boris Johnson.

The unions are angry that current Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has not reopened any ticket offices.

Which lines are affected?

There will be no service on the Victoria and Waterloo & City lines. Piccadilly line services will still run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, but will not go to Terminals 4 or 5.

Most Zone 1 stations will be shut and there will be no connections at major stations including Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

Will there be alternative transport available?

Buses, DLR, London Overground and National Rail routes will be running but are expected to be much busier than usual.

TfL are set to deploy an extra 100 buses to deal with the extra demand.

How can I plan my journey? Are there any useful apps to get around?

You can use the TfL website to plan your journey or use City Mapper. Failing public transport you can hop on a "Boris bike" or use an Uber to get around the capital.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

How many more strikes will there be in 2017?

This depends on the outcome of negotiations between London Underground and union bosses.

The unions are looking for a “radically improved package” covering jobs and safety and have said no progress has been made as of yet.