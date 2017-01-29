Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland, has joined calls to cancel Donald Trump's planned state visit until he repeals his ban on immigration from some Muslim countries.

Issuing a statement, Ms Davidson said the President should not be welcomed to Britain "while a cruel and divisive policy which discriminates against citizens of the host nation".

Ms Davidson said: "State visits are designed for both the host, and the head of state who is being hosted, to celebrate and entrench the friendships and shared values between their respective countries".

"A state visit from the current President of the United States could not possibly occur in the best traditions of the entreprise while a cruel and divisive policy which discriminates against citizens of the host nation is in place".

Earlier, I was asked my position on a US state visit under the current conditions. This is my response. pic.twitter.com/0K2WKHbl70 — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) January 29, 2017

She said she hoped Mr Trump "immediately reconsiders his Muslim ban".

The MSP follows a growing list of Tories who have called on Theresa May to block Mr Trump's visit to the UK, which was scheduled for later this year, following the signing of an executive order banning all citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US – including those who already have green cards, visas and dual citizenship with other countries.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, said he and his wife would be unable to visit their children who are studying in the US because they were born in Iraq – despite only holding British citizenship.

The politician, who fled Iraq as a Kurdish refugee with his parents in the 1970s, said the order made him feel like a "second-class citizen".

When Ms May was challenged to condemn the order during a joint-press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan she initially said that "United States is responsible for the United States' policy on refugees" but later attempted to backtrack by saying she did not support the order.

She has now ordered Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to call their counterparts in the US to "make representations" about the Muslim ban.

Meanwhile, a Government source told The Independent Mr Johnson and his team were also in contact with Mr Trump's top adviser Steve Bannon and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Nearly 400,000 people have signed a petition on the Government's e-petitions website calling for Ms May to scrap the state visit – meaning Parliament must consider it for debate.

1/30 President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

2/30 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington AP

3/30 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States Reuters

4/30 President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Getty

5/30 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington Reuters

6/30 resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

7/30 Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC Reuters

8/30 US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

9/30 U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC Reuters

10/30 Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers AP

11/30 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

12/30 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

13/30 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

14/30 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

15/30 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

16/30 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

17/30 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

18/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

19/30 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

20/30 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

21/30 Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Rex

22/30 Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC Rex

23/30 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Reuters

24/30 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC Getty Images

25/30 Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington Reuters

26/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

27/30 An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

28/30 A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump Reuters/Adrees Latif

29/30 Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC Rex

30/30 A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

Ms May announced the visit in the hours before the executive order was signed on Friday during a visit to Washington in the hopes of negotiating a trade deal after Britain leaves the EU.

The visit is set to include Mr Trump being granted an audience with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and an opportunity to address both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall.

But outspoken Tory MP Sarah Wollaston said Mr Trump should not be allowed to speak in Westminster Hall, which is the oldest chamber in Parliament and has been the site of addresses from revered world leaders such as Nelson Mandela, saying it had "great significance and should be reserved for leaders who have made an outstanding positive difference in the world".

She added that those who wish to "fawn" on him could do but not in Parliament.