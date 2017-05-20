The Conservatives will lose the general election if they lose “just six seats”, Theresa May has said.

Writing on her Facebook page the Prime Minister said: “The cold hard fact is that if I lose just six seats I will lose this election, and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with the presidents, prime ministers and chancellors of Europe.”

A total of 326 seats are required for a party to have a majority in the House of Commons. In the 2015 general election, the Conservatives won 330 seats.

The calculation appears to be based upon a hypothetical situation in which the Conservatives receive 324 seats, while the other parties amass a total of 326 and form a Labour-led coalition.

However, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have repeatedly ruled out entering into any kind of electoral pact.

After attacking Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Ms May said: “The prospect of him walking through the door of Number 10, flanked by John McDonnell and Diane Abbott and propped up by the Liberal Democrat and nationalist parties, should scare us all.”

A number of political commentators have pointed out that this scenario is highly unlikely.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted: “6 losses to Labour doesn’t put Corbyn in No 10. If she tweets such drivel what chance in EU negotiation?”

This is a quite bizarre tweet. When I saw it I assumed it was a fake. https://t.co/XfX0ZadzCt — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) May 20, 2017

The Prime Minister doesn't seem to understand how parliament works https://t.co/GYoihpwTyD — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) May 20, 2017

Ms May has repeatedly been talking up the prospect of a “coalition of chaos” led by Mr Corbyn, to ensure turnout among Conservative voters is high enough to ensure the overall majority that many have predicted.

Polling has also consistently suggested that the Conservatives will gain, rather than lose seats. The Electoral Calculus polling site currently predicts the Conservatives will win 398 seats.

Britain Elects poll of polls, which takes an average of all general election polls, currently has Labour on 30.1 per cent, with the Tories 17 points ahead at 47.1 per cent.

The polls show the gap between the Conservatives and Labour is continuing to shrink, while support for other parties is gradually falling away.

The Lib Dems have dipped in recent weeks to seven per cent, while Ukip trail on five per cent, according to Britain Elects.

The Labour Party has been contacted for comment but none had arrived at the time of publication.