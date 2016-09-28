The latest updates are:

• Labour centrists' secret plan to win vote against Corbyn

​• Labour MPs debate universal basic income

​• Reeves warns of immigration riots over Brexit

​• Corbyn doesn't clap Tom Watson's Blair praise

The Labour party is entering its final day of conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, with leader Jeremy Corbyn set to give his keynote speech.

The leaders' speech, typically on the penultimate day, has been moved to the end of conference by Mr Corbyn.

The Labour leader's address comes hot on the heels of his leadership victory, in which he won an increased level of support from the party membership, following a challenge by rival Owen Smith.

Mr Corbyn now faces an uphill struggle in unifying his parliamentary party and forming a shadow cabinet.

The new era of unity got off to a rocky start on Tuesday after Mr Corbyn seemed unimpressed with a speech by his deputy Tom Watson praising the Blair and Brown governmnets.

The speech, widely interepreted as somewhat of a swipe at Mr Corbyn, caused some Labour delegates to give a standing ovation – but Mr Corbyn and others stayed seated.