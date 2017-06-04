  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

Nigel Farage hints he could return as Ukip leader 'if Brexit is not delievered'

'If Theresa May does as well with Brexit as she did with immigration... then I may well say the job's unfinished'

Click to follow
Indy Politics
nigel-farage.jpg
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage refused to rule out a return to frontline politics PA

Former Ukip leader Nigel Frage has hinted he could return to the frontline of British politics if Brexit is not “completed”.

Speaking on Sky News, the MEP said he had no regrets about not standing as a candidate in the general election.

He was out on the campaign trail on behalf of Ukip on a two-day tour of Kent and Essex – two counties where Ukip did relatively well in the 2015 general election, although the party only managed to win one seat.

When asked whether he might be tempted to run again for the leadership of Ukip, he said that would depend on whether Theresa May’s pledge to achieve Brexit was fulfilled.

Appearing to assume the Conservatives are on course to win Thursday's election, he said: “Would I rule out ever coming back to the front line again? That depends on whether this Prime Minster delivers.

“If she does as well with Brexit as she did as Home Secretary with immigration, then ask me that question in two years' time and I may well say, 'Do you know what, the job's unfinished'.”

  • Read more

Paul Nuttall suggests terror suspects should be detained without trial

Speaking in Clacton-on-Sea, he said he regretted the “reluctance” of Ukip to evolve and rebrand following the EU referendum.

“I don't think there's any secret about the fact that in my last 18 months as leader I was very frustrated at the reluctance of the party to change,” he said.

“I wanted to completely rebrand it and [make it] like the Five Star party in Italy,” he said, referring to the populist, anti-establishment party which has made a significant impact on Italian politics, winning more than 25 per cent of the popular vote in 2013. 

He added: ”Make it an online political party that was cheap and easy to join and for people to engage.

“So I did try to put some quite big modernisations in place, they weren't ready for it, but I think whatever happens next Thursday they will be ready for it.”

UK General Election 2017

UK General Election 2017

  • 1/58 24 April 2017

    A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8

    Getty Images

  • 2/58 24 April 2017

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore.

    PA

  • 3/58 24 April 2017

    Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London

    PA wire

  • 4/58 24 April 2017

    The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8

    Getty Images

  • 5/58 24 April 2017

    Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London

    PA wire

  • 6/58 24 April 2017

    The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8

    Getty Images

  • 7/58 25 April 2017

    Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit

    PA wire

  • 8/58 25 April 2017

    Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales

    PA wire

  • 9/58 29 April 2017

    UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool

    Getty Images

  • 10/58 29 April 2017

    UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool

    Getty

  • 11/58 29 April 2017

    A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool

    Getty Images

  • 12/58 29 April 2017

    Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland

    Getty

  • 13/58 29 April 2017

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland

    Getty Images

  • 14/58 29 April 2017

    Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London

    Getty Images

  • 15/58 29 April 2017

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London

    Reuters

  • 16/58 30 April 2017

    Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford

    Getty

  • 17/58 2 May 2017

    Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London

    Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

  • 18/58 2 May 2017

    Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London

    Stefan Rousseau/PA

  • 19/58 2 May 2017

    Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London

    EPA

  • 20/58 2 May 2017

    Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election

    PA

  • 21/58 2 May 2017

    Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail

    Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

  • 22/58 2 May 2017

    Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate

    PA Wire

  • 23/58 2 May 2017

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton

    Reuters

  • 24/58 2 May 2017

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton

    Reuters

  • 25/58 2 May 2017

    A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex

    Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

  • 26/58 2 May 2017

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England

    Getty Images

  • 27/58 2 May 2017

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8

    Getty Images

  • 28/58 2 May 2017

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall

    Reuters

  • 29/58 2 May 2017

    Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall

    Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

  • 30/58 8 May 2017

    Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester

    Getty Images

  • 31/58 8 May 2017

    Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth

    Getty Images

  • 32/58 8 May 2017

    Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth

    Getty Images

  • 33/58 8 May 2017

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London

    AP

  • 34/58 8 May 2017

    Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London

    PA wire

  • 35/58 8 May 2017

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall

    Reuters

  • 36/58 9 May 2017

    Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England

    EPA

  • 37/58 9 May 2017

    Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset

    Yui Mok/PA Wire

  • 38/58 9 May 2017

    Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail

    John Linton/PA Wire

  • 39/58 10 May 2017

    SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

  • 40/58 10 May 2017

    SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

  • 41/58 10 May 2017

    Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England

    Getty Images

  • 42/58 16 May 2017

    British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom

    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

  • 43/58 16 May 2017

    Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits

    Danny Lawson/PA Wire

  • 44/58 16 May 2017

    Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election

    Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

  • 45/58 16 May 2017

    Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset

    Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

  • 46/58 16 May 2017

    Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset

    Gareth Fuller/PA

  • 47/58 17 May 2017

    British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square

    Jack Taylor/Getty Images

  • 48/58 17 May 2017

    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf

    Getty

  • 49/58 19 May 2017

    First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

  • 50/58 19 May 2017

    First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

  • 51/58 19 May 2017

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough

    Getty Images

  • 52/58 19 May 2017

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh

    Getty Images

  • 53/58 22 May 2017

    Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester

    Yui Mok/PA

  • 54/58 22 May 2017

    Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester

    Yui Mok/PA Wire

  • 55/58 22 May 2017

    Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham

    Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

  • 56/58 22 May 2017

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales

    Reuters

  • 57/58 22 May 2017

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England

    Getty Images

  • 58/58 22 May 2017

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England

    Getty Images

Ukip was plagued by in-fighting in the wake of Mr Farage’s resignation following the Brexit result when he said his political ambition had been achieved.

Diana James succeeded Mr Farage as leader for just 18 days before she suddenly quit saying she didn’t feel she had the full support of key figures in the party, leading to a leadership contest which at times bordered on the farcical, before Paul Nuttall emerged victorious.

Ukip is fielding 247 fewer candidates than it did in the 2015 election and polls indicate it is unlikely to win a single seat.

The party had a disastrous performance in the recent local council elections, losing all but one of the seats it was defending 

Comments