Theresa May has said a controversial clause that will force rape victims to prove they were attacked before they can receive tax credits for a third child is about "fairness".

Speaking during PMQs, the Prime Minister insisted there was a “principle of fairness” behind the two-child policy, which requires women who have been raped fill in a lengthy form in an effort to prove their ordeal if they need to claim tax credits for more than two children

During the debate, Chris Stephens of the SNP asked: "Can the Prime Minister confirm that no organisation in Scotland has yet signed up to help women fill in an eight-page ‘Why my child is a product of rape' form?

"With DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) staff not trained either, is the Prime Minister seriously going into this election with this unworkable and immoral policy?"

Ms May said in response: “This is an incredibly sensible issue. We looked at it very carefully, we consulted very carefully on it. And we have put in place a series of sensitive measures when such cases arise.

"But I think it’s important that we look at what lies behind this, because underpinning this policy is a principle of fairness, and we know that what the SNP wants to do is scrap the policy in its entirety.

“We believe that people who are in work have to make the same decisions as those people who are out of work, so that people on benefits have to decide whether they can afford more children , jus as people in work have to decide. "

The policy, which has been described as “inhumane” by campaigners and liberal politicians, came into force earlier this month, and requires mothers seeking benefits for a third child to prove she has been sexually assaulted or that the child was conceived during an abusive relationship.

UK General Election 2017







22 show all UK General Election 2017









































1/22 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/22 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/22 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/22 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/22 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty Images

6/22 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/22 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/22 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/22 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/22 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/22 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/22 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/22 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/22 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/22 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA wire

16/22 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/22 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/22 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/22 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/22 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/22 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/22 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Brackla community centre in Bridgend, Wales PA

Members of the Scottish Parliament recently filed a motion to debate the clause, with hopes that it could influence Westminster to debate the tax reforms or take the matter to a committee.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has meanwhile attacked the “regressive” child tax credit reforms and encouraged politicians to re-think the policy, saying the DWP did not complete a “sufficiently detailed” impact assessment for the reforms and that the law could violate human rights laws.