Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn engaged in what appeared to be an awkward attempt at small talk as they left the House of Lords on Wednesday.

While there was limited audio of the exchange, professional lipreader Tina Lannin was able to decipher the conversation.

Exiting the Chamber following the Queen's Speech that marked the state opening of Parliament, the leaders shared a few pleasantries as they made their way to the House of Commons.

After some visible hesitation, the Prime Minister started the conversation, telling Mr Corbyn with a smile: "That went alright."

She then asked: "Was Laura or anybody in the gallery watching?", in an apparent reference to Mr Corbyn's wife Laura Alvarez.

The Labour leader replied: "No, she finds a lot of this..." before grimacing.

Here's the transcript in full:

Ms May: "That went alright."

Ms May: "Was Laura or anybody in the gallery watching?"

Mr Corbyn: "No, she finds a lot of this...(grimaces)"

It comes after Conservative sources told The Independent the speech could well be Ms May's first and last as Prime Minister as she struggles to cobble together a parliamentary majority.

There was no mention of many of the Tories’ key manifesto pledges in the address and plans to axe universal free school meals, scrap the triple lock on pensions and lift the ban on new grammar schools now all seem likely to be ditched.

The Queen delivered 2017's speech alongside Prince Charles, after Prince Philip was admitted to hospital.

MPs then returned to the House of Commons where Ms May and Mr Corbyn gave responses to the address.