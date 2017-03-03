MPs urge Chancellor to release emergency £1.5 billion cash injection for social care

The Chancellor should provide an immediate £1.5 billion cash injection for adult social care in next week’s Budget, an influential committee of MPs has said.

The Communities and Local Government Committee said the money was needed to fill the 2019-20 black hold in councils’ funding that would see “acute” pressure on the service intensify.

The Local Government Association, which represents local councils, backed the call and warned that services were “on the brink of collapse”.

The warning comes as tax specialists at the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy warned that council tax bills would see their biggest rise in decades to fund overstretched services.

Most councils will be stretching their ability to raise council tax without a local referendum to its maximum.

The Committee is also calling on the National Audit Office spending watchdog to calculate how much extra cash would be needed to close the funding gap for the rest of the Parliament.

It says there is a “an urgent need for a review, ideally cross-party, of the provision and funding of social care in the long term”.

The Chancellor is coming under increasing pressure to address the issue in his Budget next Wednesday.

Clive Betts, who chairs the CLG committee, said: “The adult social care sector provides care and support to adults of all ages with care needs to enable them to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

“Throughout our inquiry we have heard powerful evidence from all parts of the sector, including people who receive council-funded social care services, about the stress the system is under.

“The Government should bring forward £1.5bn from the improved Better Care Fund to help social care services meet the immediate pressures over the next year and then commit to closing the funding gap up to 2020.

“While short-term action is vital, there are funding, structural, and other problems facing the social care sector in the medium- and long-term which we shall be addressing in our final report published next month.”

Mark Atkinson, chief executive at disability charity Scope, said: “Disabled people are waiting for the Chancellor to invest in our crumbling social care system. The Budget is an opportunity that should not be missed.

“The social care system is on the brink of collapse and a lack of funding is leaving hundreds of thousands of disabled people without vital care to support them to live independently.”

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 28 February 2017 Maddy Hinch from Maidenhead, a member of Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning women's hockey team, is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace PA wire

2/17 28 February 2017 Members of Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning women's hockey team; Sophie Bray, Nicola White, Alex Danson and Maddie Hinch at Buckingham Palace in central London, after receiving their MBEs from the Duke of Cambridge Getty Images

3/17 28 February 2017 Kylie Hutchison, from law firm Irwin Mitchell, reads a statement on behalf of the relatives of the victims of the Tunisia Terror attack outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. A coroner has ruled the deaths of 30 Britons killed by gunman on a Tunisian beach in June 2015 were unlawfully killed EPA

4/17 28 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from a child as she attends the official opening of a new development at the Charterhouse in London. The Charterhouse, located adjacent to the ancient boundaries of the City of London in Clerkenwell, was originally constructed in 1371 on the site of a Black Death burial ground. The building began life as a Cathusian monastery, which flourished during the late Medieval and early Tudor period. In more recent times it has served as an almshouse. Residents of the almshouse are known as 'brothers.' With a minimum age of sixty, they are selected from a range of professions including education, the clergy, and the arts. Those who become brothers are considered in need of financial support Getty Images

5/17 28 February 2017 Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 on track during day two of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain Getty Images

6/17 27 February 2017 Irene Clennell speaking to her relatives in the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. 52 year-old Irene Clennell was deported back to Singapore from Britain after her Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) permit, a visa extended to foreign born spouses of British citizens, expired and was not renewed. She moved to Britain in 1990 after marrying her husband, John Clennell, before returning to Singapore to take care of her late mother. After moving back to Britain 1999, her applications for an extension of her IRL were rejected as the lapse in her stay in Britain exceeded the two-year limit. Clennell, who has two sons and an infant granddaughter, will take the case to the European Court of Justice EPA

7/17 27 February 2017 Irene Clennell wiping tears as she speaks to reporters in the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore EPA

8/17 23 February 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes his Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the steps of No.10 Downing Street in London EPA

9/17 23 February 2017 A rainbow over the Nottingham Wheel in the Old Market Square, as Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

10/17 23 February 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has his tie straightened by his Australian counterpart Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in his office at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in Westminster, London Getty Images

11/17 23 February 2017 A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy wind as flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

12/17 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

13/17 20 February 2017 Satirical artist Kaya Mar during a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA wire

14/17 19 February 2017 Models wear creations by designer Pam Hogg during a presentation at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

15/17 19 February 2017 A guest works her way through the crowds following a presentation by designer Pam Hogg at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

16/17 18 February 2017 Models are prepared by the hair and make-up teams backstage, ahead of a presentation by designer Julien Macdonald, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

17/17 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

A Government spokesman said: “We recognise the pressures of an ageing population, which is why we are giving local authorities access to £7.6 billion of new money for adult social care.

“This Government has gone further to integrate health and social care than any other before it. We have brought budgets together for the first time through the Better Care Fund and given the NHS an extra £10 billion per year by 2020/21 to fund its own plan to build a more responsive, modern health system.

“But this is not solely about money, which is why we are working to find a long-term, sustainable solution which helps local authorities learn from each other to raise standards across the whole system.”