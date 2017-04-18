Theresa May is due to make an announcement outside Downing Street at 11.15am. Follow the latest updates here:
- Value of pound tumbles ahead of announcement
- Theresa May appeals for unity over Brexit divisions
- Poll shows Conservatives 21 points ahead of Labour
- Downing Street dismisses early general election
The Prime Minister was due to speak outside Downing Street following a cabinet meeting.
Televised speeches in front of her official residence are usually reserved for major announcements but Number 10 would not confirm what subject Mrs May would address.
There was unconfirmed speculation she could call a snap general election, although Downing Street has previously denied any vote would be called before the next scheduled poll in 2020.
A poll conducted for The Independent showed the Conservatives 21 points ahead of Labour on Saturday, as Jeremy Corbyn's party continues to languish in the polls.
