What does Theresa May’s general election U-turn mean for the economy?

Theresa May’s decision to go for an early general election can be described as a small-c conservative political gamble given her party’s massive lead in the opinion polls. But what could it mean for the economy? The answer is that it probably depends on the outcome of her gamble.

While the polls suggest there is very little chance of the Conservatives not being returned with a sizeable majority there is always uncertainty involved in any popular vote – just look at last June’s referendum.

And Brexit remains a fiendish wildcard. Could angry Remainers seize this as a chance to strike back through tactical voting against hardline Brexiteer MPs (something Labour and the Liberal Democrats hope)? It’s possible to imagine a configuration of regional results on the morning of 9 June that could encourage May into a more conciliatory position in the European Union divorce and trade negotiations.

Theresa May calls general election for June 8

Or could the outcome of the vote leave May so dominant in the House of Commons that she would be much less beholden to the hard Brexit wing of her party and the influential right-wing press than she has been thus far, and thereby liberated to take a more pragmatic negotiating line with the rest of the EU?

The fact that the general election after this one will now not fall until 2022 might be seen as leaving more breathing space for May to agree a post-2019 Brexit transition deal that is likely to anger the hardliners if it continues with free movement and EU budget payments.

On the other hand, it’s possible that the election result could be interpreted as a surge of pro-Brexit enthusiasm from the country – giving a licence for May and the “three Brexiteers” in her Cabinet to swagger into the negotiating chamber with no thoughts of compromise and heedless of warnings from an anxious business sector about the perils of a “no deal” scenario.

Each of these outcomes could have implications for UK asset markets and the real economy in both the short and longer term.

The economy is more fragile than the most ideological of Brexiteers acknowledge. The UK’s headline growth figures have, it is true, held up well since last June’s Brexit vote. GDP grew by 0.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 and accelerated to 0.7 per cent in the final three months of the year – despite widespread predictions in the City of London that the UK would fall into recession.

The latest forecast from the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility is for the economy to expand by 2 per cent in 2017 – decent by international standards. The triggering of Article 50 on 29 March was also digested without complaint by financial markets.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Yet there are signs of weakness in the more granular data. Business investment fell in 2016 for the first time since the financial crisis in 2009, something that is clearly related to the Brexit vote. Consumers have been the sole motor of growth since last June. But retail spending fell in the three months to February, registering the biggest decline in almost seven years. The household sector’s aggregate saving ratio (the gap between income and spending) collapsed to just 3.3 per cent in the final quarter of last year – the lowest on modern record and a ratio widely seen as unsustainable.

There seems little hope for support from rising real incomes. The deep fall in the pound since last June is set to take inflation back up to 3 per cent, while nominal wage growth is lacklustre, meaning the squeeze on living standards is back. Meanwhile, public sector austerity is far from over. Government spending cuts and tax rises are biting again, dragging on growth.

Sterling’s depreciation is not delivering an impressive boost to export volumes yet either – and the uncertainty of firms about future trade arrangements with their biggest Continental customers may well impede the capital investment necessary to drive this structural improvement.

Some have suggested this early election represents Ms May's somewhat desperate attempt to get a mandate before the economic crunch hits and people look around for someone to blame.

The state’s official forecasters still expect a marked slowdown in GDP growth in 2018 and 2019. They believe the economic pain of the Brexit vote has been delayed, rather than avoided. May’s dramatic general election U-turn may bring the punishment forward again, or even soften the eventual blow. All we know for sure is that for the next six weeks the ratchet of economic uncertainty has clicked up another notch.