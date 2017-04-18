Theresa May will decline an invitation to take part in any televised debates held in the run-up to the general election, The Independent understands.

Conservative Party sources said the Prime Minister will not be taking part in the customary pre-election TV debates, which have become a regular event in the UK’s election cycle.

Ms May called for an election during an impromptu statement delivered from the steps of Downing Street.

Her proposal for a vote on 8 June will be voted on in the Commons on Wednesday and requires a two-thirds majority among MPs in order to bypass the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act.

More follows…