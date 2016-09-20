The father of the New York bomb suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami warned that his son was risk two years ago.

On Tuesday morning, after his son had been arrested a day earlier, Mohammad Rahami, told reporters gathered outside his home in Elizabeth, New Jersey: “I called the FBI two years ago."

His account was confirmed by officials who spoke to The New York Times.

New York bombing suspect Rahami loaded into ambulance after taken into custody

They said his father made the statement about his son being a terrorist to New Jersey police in 2014. It happened when Rahami was arrested after stabbing his brother.

The details were passed to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Newark, but the investigation ended when the father withdrew his statement.

Investigators concluded the allegations were made in a fit of anger, but the episode will raise fresh questions about why the young man was not under surveillance.

Rahami, 28, was arrested on Monday after a shootout with police officers in Linden, New Jersey, two days after 29 people were wounded when a bomb exploded in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Detectives said DNA, fingerprints and CCTV footage all led them to name Rahami as a suspect in an emergency alert sent to millions of people in New York on Monday.

They also suspect he was linked to an explosion in a rubbish bin on the New Jersey shore on Saturday.

Investigators are probing Rahami's recent trips to Afghanistan and Quetta in Pakistan.

Officials say he underwent secondary screening on his return to the US each time but passed on every occasion.

On Tuesday it emerged that his wife, who was from Pakistan left the country just a few days before the bombings.

More follows