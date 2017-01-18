Beyoncé shows support for the Women’s March on Washington

Beyoncé gave a major cosign to the Women’s March on Washington, sharing a message of support on Wednesday.

Before the election, Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z were vocal supporters of Hillary Clinton, and performed at one of her final campaign events in Cleveland.

“Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

The march is planned for Saturday, January 21 with more than 40,000 participants expected to attend the event. Organizers are hoping to send a strong message to the incoming president with the demonstrations.

"The Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights," the event’s mission statement reads.

"We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."