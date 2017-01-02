A hotel resort owned by Donald Trump is reported to have made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling tickets to a New Year’s party attended by the President-elect amid mounting concerns about potential conflicts of interests affecting the next administration.

Mar-a-Lago, the Trump-owned members-only luxury resort in Florida's Palm Beach, which each year sells tickets to flashy parties it throws on holidays and special occasions, reportedly held a cocktail hour on Saturday night, followed by dinner and dancing until 1am, with the chance to meet Mr Trump during the event.

On Friday, Mr Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, told a press conference the party was already “sold out”, with more than 800 people scheduled to attend — amounting to ticket profits of around $420,000.

An anonymous source who travels in Palm Beach society circles said tickets to the party were being sold at $525 each for members and $575 each for guests, according to Politico.

Mr Trump’s transition team declined to comment on the ticket prices.

Incoming White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks rejected criticisms that Mar-a-Lago was selling access to the president-elect. Ms Hicks is reported to have said: “The transition is not concerned about the appearance of a conflict.

“This is an annual celebratory event at the private club, like others that have continued to occur since the election. Additionally, the president cannot and does not have a conflict.”

It could raise further questions about the President-elect’s businesses and how they might be used by people as a way to gain access to his administration when he gains power later this month.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

When faced with questions about the conflicts of interest presented by his businesses in the US and abroad, Mr Trump said he planned to delegate the management of his enterprises to his two adult sons, building what he said was a clear wall between his private business and public power.

But the following day, his children had seats at the table of one of his biggest policy meetings yet attended by the country’s top tech-industry elites and Mr Trump's cabinet nominees, heightening concerns that Trump business entanglements could still steer his presidential policy.

Mr Trump also announced plans to dissolve a controversial foundation established in his name, but officials said he cannot do so while it was the subject of criminal investigation.

But this has failed to satisfy critics, who demand instead that he divest his assets to remove any conflicts of interest.

In December it was revealed Mr Trump had a £245 million conflict of interest with Deutsche Bank, which is under investigation on several fronts by the US Department of Justice.

The bank is trying to restructure some of Trump’s roughly $300 million (£244 million) debt as part of an attempt to reduce any conflict of interest between the loan and his presidency, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Zephyr Teachout, an academic and activist who has written about corruption in American politics, recently said she believed Mr Trump may be the “most corruptible president” to date.