Donald Trump’s inaugural concert crowd looked a lot smaller than Barack Obama’s

Donald Trump held his inaugural concert Thursday night and it looks like he drew a significantly smaller crowd than Barack Obama did in 2009.

This year, the Trump administration managed to gather 10,000 attendants, according to MSNBC. In contrast, the Obama administration drew an estimated crowd of 400,000 people to his first concert, according to The Washington Post.

Trump's turnout on Thursday C-SPAN

Obama's turnout in 2009 Emmanuel Dunand /AFP/ Getty

It was expected that less people would attend Trump's concert thanks to a lineup filled with lesser-known performers such as 3 Doors Down, the Piano Guys, and Toby Keith who performed outside the National Mall.

Performers at Obama's concert included Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, U2, James Taylor, John Legend, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Mary J Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks and Sheryl Crow amongst others.

Unfortunately for the Trump administration and its supporters, people on Twitter seemed to notice the clear difference in attendance.

National Mall looks pretty empty for the Inaugural concert. — Scott Goss (@scottwgoss) January 19, 2017

I’ve seen more people on the National Mall on a random summer Wednesday — tc (@chillmage) January 19, 2017



Still, Trump tried to convince his audience that the concert was "unprecedented" and that thousands upon thousands of supporters showed up to the event.

“This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I don’t know if it’s ever been done before,” he told the crowd. “But if it has, very seldom. And the people came by the thousands and thousands, and here we are tonight, all the way back. All the way back.”