Mike Pence has called North Korea's failed missile launch a "provocation" after landing in South Korea for a 10-day tour of Asia.

The US Vice President arrived in the region a day after North Korea paraded missiles and military hardware, warning America of advancements in its nuclear and defence capabilities.

"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defence of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defence of America in this part of the world," he told troops at a military base in Seoul.

"Your willingness to step forward, to serve, to stand firm without fear inspires our nation and inspires the world".

North Korea attempted to fire a missile which exploded during its launch, US and South Korean officials said – a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful US aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.

Mr Pence said America's resolve to help South Korea "has never been stronger", adding: "Under President Trump's leadership, we're going to rebuild our military.

"We're going to restore the arsenal of democracy, we're going to give our soldiers, sailors, airman, marines and coastguard the resources you need and deserve to accomplish the mission you are given and come home safe".

A huge military parade in Pyongyang marks the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung , the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong-un (AP)

He said: "This is a challenging time all across the world, but especially here in the Asia Pacific... let me assure you, under President Trump's leadership, our resolve has never been stronger.

"Our commitment to this historic alliance with the courageous people of South Korea has never been stronger.

"With your help, and with God's help, freedom will ever prevail on this peninsula."

