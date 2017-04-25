North Korea has been warned not to go past the “point of no return” with another nuclear test by China, as the US and South Korea carry out high-profile military exercises.

An editorial in the Global Times, regarded as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said Beijing was hoping for a peaceful outcome but had “very limited influence on the entire situation”.

“The game of chicken between Washington and Pyongyang has come to a breaking point,” it added, saying that if North Korea followed through on vows to carry out a sixth nuclear test, “it is more likely than ever that the situation will cross the point of no return.

“All stakeholders will bear the consequences, with Pyongyang sure to suffer the greatest losses.”

The warning followed a conversation between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, who has put pressure on China to “properly deal” with its ally’s continued violations of UN sanctions.

“China is very much the economic lifeline to North Korea so, while nothing is easy, if they want to solve the North Korean problem, they will,” the US President tweeted on Saturday.

As North Korea's chief source of trade, food and fuel aid, Beijing has come under increasing pressure to use its influence to dissuade Kim Jong-un from continuing weapons development that has generated international alarm.

But the Chinese government is wary of any measures that could threaten the North Korean regime’s existence, and provoke a potential nuclear war or a new government in Pyongyang beholden to Washington and Seoul.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, Lu Kang, said diplomatic channels remained “smooth [with] normal exchanges” on Tuesday, amid fears of a new test to coincide with the 85th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army.

He urged all sides to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that could push tensions even higher.

“The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is complicated and sensitive and the tension is high,” he added.

“We urge all sides concerned to keep restrained and calm and refrain from taking actions that could escalate tensions.”

Two American destroyers are conducting joint maritime exercises with ships from the Japanese and South Korean navies, which were to continue on Wednesday in waters both sides of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean women soldiers take part in a military parade in Pyongyang on 15 April

A huge military parade in Pyongyang marks the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves during a military parade on 15 April 2017

4/16 North Korean soldiers carry flags and a photo of Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang on 15 April AP

5/16 Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on 15 April AP

6/16 What military experts say appears to be a North Korean KN-08 inter-continental ballistic missile is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on 15 April AP

7/16 Women wearing traditional Korean dress wave flowers and shout slogans as they pass Kim Jong-Un during a parade in Pyongyang on 15 April AFP/Getty Images

8/16 North Korean female soldiers march during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on 15 April EPA

9/16 Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong' during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on 15 April 2017 EPA

10/16 Attendees carry sheets in the colours of North Korea's national flag during a military parade in Pyongyang on 15 April Reuters

11/16 A soldier salutes from atop an armoured vehicle during a military parade in Pyongyang on 15 April Reuters

12/16 A North Korean woman cries as she looks towards Kim Jong-un during a parade on 15 April AP

13/16 University students carry the national flag and two bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il during a military parade on 15 April AP

14/16 Missiles are driven past Kim Jong-un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the Day of the Sun in Pyongyang on 15 April Reuters

15/16 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves from a balcony during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival in Pyongyang on 15 April 2017 EPA

16/16 Missiles are driven past Kim Jong-un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the Day of the Sun in Pyongyang on 15 April Reuters

The US 7th Fleet said the exercises demonstrate a shared commitment to security and stability in the region and underscore America's flexibility in combining with allied naval forces “in response to a broad range of situations”.

South Korea's military said it was watching troop movements around a northern coastal town where a huge live-fire drill was reportedly launched to mark Tuesday’ anniversary.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not directly confirm a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, which cited a government source claiming that the North carried out an exercise involving 300 to 400 artillery pieces in an area around Wonsan.

Kim was believed to have observed one of the country's largest artillery drills, following a pattern of key exercises and tests being launched on days of national importance.

From sending new intercontinental ballistic missiles rolling through Pyongyang in a huge parade to threatening an “annihilating strike” on its American enemies, there’s little sign of his government bowing to international pressure.

Following years of threats against South Korea, the US and other enemies, North Korea is continuing efforts to miniaturise a nuclear warhead to be carried by a missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

The most recent test launch failed on the Day of the Sun, marking founder Kim Il-sung’s birth earlier this month, when his grandson viewed new weapons in a huge military parade.

Nikki Haley, the US’s ambassador to the UN, did not rule out a pre-emptive strike to prevent further tests, despite warnings that any military intervention could provoke a “catastrophic response”.

South Korea's envoy for North Korea, Kim Hong-kyun, said he and his Japanese and American counterparts have agreed to “maximise pressure” to prevent further provocations.

The three envoys held talks in Tokyo on Tuesday, where they agreed that China and Russia have vital roles to push nuclear towards denuclearisation.

“We agreed to maximise pressure on North Korea by imposing punitive measures that would be unbearable to them if the North continues further provocations despite our warnings,” Mr Kim said.

There are concerns that China’s ability to secure a peaceful solution to the current spike in tensions has been damaged by repeated snubs by the North, which has ignored its calls to comply with UN resolutions.

Since taking power in 2011, Kim has rarely met with Chinese officials and has yet to visit the country, while his government reportedly ignored a request for a visit by Beijing's top nuclear negotiator, Wu Dawei.

The UN has issued an urgent appeal to lower political and military tensions in the region, where the “war of words” is already having an impact on civilians.

Tomás Ojea Quintana, the special rapporteur for human rights in North Korea, said: “At a time when the international community needs to come together to protect the rights of people in the DPRK, we are instead witnessing a rise in incitement to armed confrontation.

“Statements that feed hatred and polarisation do nothing but undermine opportunities to improve the dire situation of ordinary North Koreans.”

Additional reporting by AP