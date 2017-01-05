A car bombing has killed at least two people at a court in the Turkish city of Izmir, followed by a gun battle between police and two suspected terrorists.

A police officer and member of courthouse staff died as a result of the suspected terror attack, said regional governor Erol Ayyıldız.

He added that security forces identified the vehicle as a threat as it approached, causing the attackers to detonate their explosives and open fire.

At least 10 people were injured by the blast and fighting, with a large number of judges and lawyers at the entrance to the courthouse at the time.

Gunfire broke out between police and men suspected to have orchestrated the attack at around 4pm local time (1pm GMT), CNN Turk reported.

Two suspects were shot dead at the scene, while a third attacker is thought to remain on the run.

Photos taken from surrounding buildings appeared to show a vehicle on fire in the building's car park.

In pictures: Istanbul nightclub attacked during New Year party







9 show all In pictures: Istanbul nightclub attacked during New Year party















1/9 People talk to medics in an ambulance near the scene of an attack in Istanbul on 1 January 2017 AP

2/9 People near the scene of an attack in Istanbul on 1 January 2017 AP

3/9 Police secure area near an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Reuters

4/9 Ambulances line up on a road leading to a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

5/9 Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul Getty

6/9 People embrace near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year's Day AP

7/9 Medics carry a wounded person after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul on 1 January AP

8/9 Turkish police secure the area at Ortakoy district under Bosphorus Bridge after the attack on Reina nightclub Getty Images

9/9 People leave a nightclub in Istanbul after it was attacked on 1 January AP

Ambulances and emergency services rushed to the scene and people were moved to safety amid fears of a second bomb.

It follows a series of terror attacks across Turkey by Isis and Kurdish extremist groups.

Isis claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the early hours of New Year's Day, where a gunman massacred 39 people at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Izmir, the third-largest city in Turkey, sits on the Aegean Sea and is a popular destination for tourists visiting Turkey's coastline.