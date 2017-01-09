Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris, AFP have reported, citing police sources.

The reality TV star lost ten million dollars worth of jewellery in the October heist, and has since largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

The incident, during which Ms Kardashian, 36, was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint, reportedly left her "badly shaken".

1/10 Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye arrive back at their town house in New York City last night Rex

2/10 Kris Jenner is surrounded by security as she leaves the New York residence where her daughter Kim Kardashian West is staying in New York, after her robbery ordeal in Paris, France. AP

3/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Rex

4/10 Media and security personnel are gathered in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. She flew out of France on a private jet on Monday after being questioned by police about the robbery. Getty

5/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Getty

6/10 A close-up on the 'Rue Tronchet' street sign where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Getty

7/10 A french police car is seen outside Kim Kardashian's Luxury Apartment after being robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris, France. Getty

8/10 Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. Reuters

9/10 Getty

10/10 French police officers exit the residence of Kim Kardashian in Paris Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Kim Kardashian was unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry inside a private Paris residence Sunday night, police officials said. AP

Her mouth was covered with tape and she was placed in a bath tub.

Ms Kardashian recently spoke about her traumatic experience in a trailer for season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian robbers 'saw jewels' in her social media posts

She recalled thinking: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out."

The star added: "It makes me so upset to think about it."

There were some suspicions that the robbery was an inside job.

However, Ms Kardashian is often followed by paparazzi photographers and is known for her frequent social media posts -- potentially making it easy for a skillful team of criminals to track her.

Ms Kardashian's former bodyguard of four years, Pascal Duvier, was accused by some of failing to protect the star.

He was with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, at the time of the robbery and only arrived back at the exclusive 'No Address Hotel' after the raid had finished.