Israel has approved the building of 2,500 new West Bank settlement homes, signalling a bold new policy approach now US President Donald Trump has taken office.
The announcement on Tuesday follows Sunday's Jerusalem Municipality decision to grant building permits for 566 new settler homes in three areas of East Jerusalem.
Israeli building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the 1967 Green Line is viewed as illegal under international law.
More follows
