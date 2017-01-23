A senior Israeli official has praised new US President Donald Trump as Israel’s ‘true friend in the White House,’ marking a dramatic shift in the relations between the two countries after the bitterness of the Barack Obama years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme on Monday, Tzipi Hotovel, the Israeli deputy minister of foreign affairs, said that the country is “very happy about the new administration” after a phone call between Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening.

“I think that all the declarations of the Trump administration were showing a deep friendship to Israel. They understand the complexity of the situation in the Middle East, in a world where everything is falling apart around us,” she said.

“When Israel continues being the only democratic regime in the region, they want to keep Israel in its best shape.”

In the “very warm” conversation the two reportedly discussed military, security and intelligence cooperation between the two allies, a statement from Mr Netanyahu’s office said, including the “threat posed by Iran,” which has pledged Israel’s destruction.

Mr Trump said during his election campaign that he would seek to unpick the historic US-Iran deal, in which the Iranian authorities curtailed the country’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions. He has not clarified his position since winning the presidency or taking office.

The new US President also insisted that “Peace between Israel and the Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties," reiterating his stance that Palestinians must recognise the validity of the Jewish state for the peace process and any hope of a two-state solution to be rekindled.

A separate statement from the White House said that the administration is in the “very early stages” of discussing moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - a move which has angered Palestinians, who also claim the city as their capital.

Netanyahu : Friends don't take friends to the Security Council

While under Mr Obama’s watch the US approved the biggest ever military aid package to the Jewish state - some £28 billion ($38 billion) of investment over the next ten years - personal relations between the former president and Mr Netanyahu became increasingly sour over the course of his tenure.

In what has widely been interpreted as a “parting shot,” in December the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, abstained on a Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank.

The action was a symbolic break with US policy in the past, which had been to use its veto power to shield Israel from international reproval on the issue.

The Trump administration has struck a much more sympathetic tone towards its ally, appointing a pro-settlement ambassador, David Friedman, and inviting pro-settlement groups to attend Mr Trump’s inauguration last week.

1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

On Sunday, the Jerusalem Municipality announced the building of 566 new settler homes in three areas in occupied East Jerusalem, adding that the permits had been delayed as the authorities waited for Mr Obama’s term to end.

The Israeli prime minister has been invited to the White House for face-to-face talks in February, in what will be one of Mr Trump’s first meetings with another head of state since becoming Commander in Chief.

During Mr Trump’s election campaign many American Jews and Israelis expressed concern over alleged anti-Semitic comments made by both the president and senior members of his team.

Mr Netanyahu offered his congratulations on Mr Trump’s election victory in November, but forbade members of his government from reaching out to the president-elect’s team or commenting on the Republican win without going through his office first.