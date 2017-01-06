Saddam Hussein's death warrant signed 'on day one' after 9/11, former CIA analyst reveals

George W Bush's administration saw Iraq as "unfinished business" and had their "minds made up from day one," a former CIA analyst has said.

John Nixon, who questioned Saddam Hussein after he was found hiding in a cave in December 2003, said the Iraqi dictator's death warrant was signed after the 9/11 attacks.

Discussing the first days of the Bush administration on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, Mr Nixon said: "We had gotten word that they saw Iraq as 'unfinished business'.

"We never really understood at that point what unfinished business meant, but we knew that they wanted to do something."

He added: "You know, they had their minds made up from day one. And then after 9/11, that's when the death warrant for Saddam Hussein was signed."

The CIA interrogator has previously said it quickly became clear Mr Hussein had not developed weapons of mass destruction when he questioned him.

He has also spoken out against the Iraq war numerous times, saying America was critically mistaken about the intervention in a number of ways.

Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures







10 show all Rise and Fall of Saddam Hussein in pictures

















1/10 Undated photo of Hussein Saddam Hussein was the president of Iraq from 1979 to 2003 Getty

2/10 Hussein family photo Getty

3/10 Hussein meets Donald Rumsfeld The pair met in 1983 when Rumsfeld was appointed US special envoy to the Middle East. He was later the Sec of Defence during the Iraq War 20 years later. Getty

4/10 Hussein and his sons Saddam Hussein pictured with his sons Uday and Qusay Getty

5/10 Hussein meets the Castros Saddam Hussein pictured with Fidel and Raul Castro in 1979 Getty

6/10 Hussein and Yasser Arafat Hussein meets with the Palestinian president in 1988 in Gaza City Getty

7/10 The fall of Baghdad Soldiers observe as Iraqis tear down a statue of Hussein Getty

8/10 Hussein captured US troops captured Hussein invasion in Dec 2003, months after the initial invasion Getty

9/10 Verdict delivered Hussein was found guilty of crimes against humanity getty

10/10 Execution Hussein was executed in Baghdad on 30 December 2006 Getty

Mr Nixon also said the execution of Mr Hussein was "the final straw in terms of pulling out the justifications for the war in Iraq."

He described it as "a mob justice" and said "Saddam was the most dignified person in the room."

Mr Hussein was executed in 2006, three years after he was captured close to his home town of Tikrit.

Commenting on the infamous unauthorised video of the execution, he added: "I was blown away by the video. I was shocked by it and disgusted.

"We went to Iraq to do all of these things, to find the weapons of mass destruction, to help build a new Iraq, to establish rule of law, give the Iraqi people democracy, and one by one, all of those things just crumbled."