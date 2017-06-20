The ECB comes in for its fair share of criticism – sometimes more than its fair share in fact. When it comes to the development of women’s cricket, however, it deserves considerable credit.

Exposure to the public, better pay and improved standards have become a virtuous cycle. Women can now genuinely aspire to play cricket for a living and do so in front of decent crowds. And while advances have been made across the world – thanks to backing from the ICC – players and administrators in this country have shown the way.

This weekend the Women’s World Cup begins with games at Bristol and Derby. At the latter venue, England, boosted by the return of Sarah Taylor from a period out of the game, will take on India. All being well, Heather Knight’s side should still be vying for the cup when the tournament reaches its finale at Lord’s on 23 July.

Charlotte Edwards was unfairly sacked as England captain ( Getty )

For Knight, it is now a year since she was appointed to the captaincy following the controversial sacking of Charlotte Edwards, whose subsequent retirement from international cricket could so easily have cast a cloud over the England set-up. In fact, despite losing the services of a player who could plainly still perform at the highest level, England have flourished.

In 11 One Day Internationals and three T20 matches at the helm, Knight has lost only twice – both times in the Caribbean during a hard-fought 3-2 series victory against a very good West Indies. Knight herself has led by example; her batting and bowling averages have both seen an upturn. In England’s first warm-up game, against Sri Lanka on Monday, the captain scored a century as the hosts batted on after overtaking Sri Lanka’s total of 155 in just 30.2 overs.

The degree to which the women’s game has moved on is demonstrated most obviously perhaps by the fact that every match in the forthcoming tournament will be shown live – 10 on television, the rest streamed online. There will be radio commentary too on Radio 5 Live and video highlights on the BBC Sport website. More tickets have already been sold for the decider at Lord’s than for any previous Women’s World Cup final.

If cricket is to retain its prominence as England’s national summer sport, the continued progress of girls and women into playing the game, as well as watching it, is vital. For any dinosaurs who remain doubtful, buy a ticket and take your seat.

Pakistan well deserved Champions Cup victors

While England’s women have the chance for glory ahead of them, the men came up short last week in their pursuit of the Champion’s Trophy. Eoin Morgan expressed himself disappointed by defeat to Pakistan in a one-sided semi-final. And he is right that England should have adapted better to the conditions in Cardiff – and to the opposition.

Yet it would be wrong to overlook Pakistan’s brilliance, not only against England, but in earlier games against South Africa and Sri Lanka and of course in Sunday’s remarkable final against India.

Pakistan stunned England on their way to winning the Champions Trophy ( Getty )

Given that being a Pakistani cricketer seems to be the sporting equivalent of riding a rollercoaster, it is no wonder that the team is so compelling to watch. The mistake made by too many of their opponents in the Champions Trophy was to see the intrinsic chaos and overlook the steadying hand which coach, Mickey Arthur, has brought to the set-up. His ability to harness the immense talent of his charges brought Pakistan a well-deserved triumph.

A Testing summer ahead for England

With a revamped squad featuring the likes of Mason Crane, David Malan and Tom Curran, England return to action this week in a three-match T20 series against South Africa, which is itself the prelude to a test series beginning on 6 July. Never in living memory have Tests started so late in the summer; nor has there been a season when they finish so late – the last Test against the West Indies could finish on 11 September if it runs to five days.

Tom Curran will be in action for England for the first time ( Getty )

The absence of early summer Tests has allowed some England stalwarts some time with their counties. Alastair Cook in particular has thrived with Essex, helping his side to the top of the Division 1 table. Fortunes for the first choice opening bowlers have been mixed. Jimmy Anderson has had injury problems and in four matches has picked up just nine wickets. Stuart Broad, meanwhile, has bagged 16 in five games at an average of 19.12. His victims have come in Division 2, however, where the quality of cricket is manifestly lower.

When England take to the field in their whites at Lord’s next month, it seems only injury will prevent Broad and Anderson taking the new ball together, as they have for so long. We will then see which has had the better preparation.