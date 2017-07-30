  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live updates: Neymar closes in on PSG move, Liverpool warned over Naby Keita, rumours and gossip

Live Blog

Follow the latest transfer news and rumours

Click to follow
The Independent Sport

Both Liverpool and Manchester United received knock-backs over the weekend in their respective pursuits of Naby Keita and Ivan Perisic as their current clubs sent fierce warnings that they will not be moving clubs this summer.

Liverpool target Keita was on display in London as RB Leipzig took part in the Emirates Cup on Saturday, but it’s understood that the Reds have now cooled their interest in the 22-year-old midfielder and will now target him next season when a £48m release clause kicks in.

United meanwhile are still interested in signing Perisic, but Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti issued a firm hands off warning to Jose Mourinho and confirmed the Croatian will not be moving clubs this summer.

  • Read more

Five alternatives to Keita as Liverpool's pursuit finally ends

Elsewhere, Neymar turned out for Barcelona in their 3-2 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid in Miami, but was it the last time he wore the blue and red jersey? The Brazilian is nearing a sensational move to Paris Saint-Germain that could go through as early as next week.

Finally, another player who continues to attract the headlines is Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who is reportedly considering handing in a transfer request when he returns to the club on Tuesday.

Follow the live transfer news below...

Live Updates

Neymar’s world-record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be formalised this week after reports suggested his father was holding up the deal in order to earn a huge chunk of commission.
 
The Brazilian superstar signed a new contract with the Nou Camp club last October, for which Neymar Santos Snr earned £23.3m, for helping persuade his son commit his future to Barca.
 
However, according to The Sunday Times, that commission was is not due to be paid until after July 31st, and that the obligation for Barca to pay it would have been null and void had the player left before that date.
 
READ MORE: 
 
You'd think that Jurgen Klopp would be in a bad mood after failing to talk RB Leipzig into selling Naby Keita, but he appeared in good spirits on Saturday night as he joked about an imminent world record transfer offer for the midfielder. Needless to say, he was joking... 
 

Jürgen Klopp claims Liverpool will '€300m' to sign Naby Keita

Bad news Liverpool fans - Naby Keita is '100%' not leaving RB Leipzig, according to his manager.
 
Good news Liverpool fans - he's available next year for nearly £30m less than what the Reds offered this week. 
 

Liverpool hopes of signing Naby Keita have been ended by RB Leipzig's manager

Do Real Madrid need new players? They've been relatively quiet so far in the transfer window, with moves for David De Gea and Kylian Mbappe so far going without success. They also haven't won a match in pre-season, though Zinedine Zidane isn't panicking just yet. 
 

Real Madrid's winless pre-season no cause for concern for Zinedine Zidane

 Big - and worrying - news for any Arsenal fans who fear about the future of Alexis Sanchez.
 
The forward has been given more time off after contracting flu this week, with the Chilean not due back at the club now until Tuesday, and according to reports out this morning he could time his return with an official transfer request to try and force through a move to Manchester City.
 
Here's the full story:
 

Alexis Sanchez delays Arsenal return as he 'weighs up transfer request'

 Speaking of Philippe Coutinho, the midfielder has given the captain's armband for Liverpool's pre-season match against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, and the Reds did not disappoint as they cruised to a 3-0 victory. Here's the biggest talking points that emerged from the game:
 

Five things we learned from Liverpool's victory over Hertha Berlin

 Could the unbelievable actually happen? It looks by the day that the £200m deal to take Neymar from Barcelona to PSG could really happen, and he's been urged by close friend Dani Alves to make the decision that is best for him. Given Alves plays for PSG, there isn't much left to the imagination over what he is implying...
 

Neymar must be 'brave' and make 'selfish' decision to leave Barcelona for PSG

Liverpool are digging in over Philippe Coutinho's future, and even though he wants to join Barcelona, the prospect of him leaving Anfield look slim. Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has spoken about a potential deal, though it would appear he's determined not to give anything away... 
 

Barcelona president speaks out about Philippe Coutinho interest

It also looks like Chelsea are not yet done in the transfer market, after manager Antonio Conte stressed the importance of making even more signings this summer in order to prevent another 'Mourinho season'. What does he mean by that? Well, let's just say he has no intention of becoming the third consecutive manager to win the Premier League and get sacked the following season.
 
Read the full story here: 
 

Antonio Conte tells Chelsea players they must avoid a 'Mourinho season'

In what will come as a blow for Manchester United fans, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has issued a hands off warning to Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward by insisting that Ivan Perisic is not for sale this summer: 
 

Inter boss Spalletti rules out sale of Perisic to United

With Liverpool's interest in Naby Keita appearing to be over, who could Jurgen Klopp target in an effort to find a suitable alternative? We take a look at who they could sign: 
 

If not Naby Keita then who? Five alternative options for Liverpool

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blow where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and rumours throughout the day.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Comments