Both Liverpool and Manchester United received knock-backs over the weekend in their respective pursuits of Naby Keita and Ivan Perisic as their current clubs sent fierce warnings that they will not be moving clubs this summer.

Liverpool target Keita was on display in London as RB Leipzig took part in the Emirates Cup on Saturday, but it’s understood that the Reds have now cooled their interest in the 22-year-old midfielder and will now target him next season when a £48m release clause kicks in.

United meanwhile are still interested in signing Perisic, but Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti issued a firm hands off warning to Jose Mourinho and confirmed the Croatian will not be moving clubs this summer.

Elsewhere, Neymar turned out for Barcelona in their 3-2 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid in Miami, but was it the last time he wore the blue and red jersey? The Brazilian is nearing a sensational move to Paris Saint-Germain that could go through as early as next week.

Finally, another player who continues to attract the headlines is Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who is reportedly considering handing in a transfer request when he returns to the club on Tuesday.

