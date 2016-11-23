  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Arsenal vs PSG live: Latest score from the Champions League as Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez start

Follow the latest from the Champions League encounter at the Emirates Stadium

Click to follow
The Independent Online
edinson-cavani-getty.jpg
Edinson Cavani trains on the Emirates Stadium pitch ahead of Arsenal vs PSG Getty

Arsenal face French league champions Paris Saint-Germain in their penultimate Champions League group match in a straight shootout to finish top of Group A, with the Gunners looking to finish first after five consecutive runner-up finishes. Follow the latest here.

Follow the live action below...

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Today’s Champions League fixtures

Group A:

Arsenal vs PSG

Ludogorets vs Basel

Group B:

Besiktas vs Benfica

Napoli vs Dynamo Kiev

Group C:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Celtic vs Barcelona

Group D:

FC Rostov vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

Comments