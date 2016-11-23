Arsenal face French league champions Paris Saint-Germain in their penultimate Champions League group match in a straight shootout to finish top of Group A, with the Gunners looking to finish first after five consecutive runner-up finishes. Follow the latest here.
- Arsenal vs PSG kicks off at 19:45 GMT
- Arsenal without Santi Cazorla with midfielder out until Christmas
- PSG without Javier Pastore, Layvin Kurzawa, Adrien Rabiot and Angek Di Maria
- Serge Aurier banned from travelling to UK by British authorities
- Teams:
- Arsenal: Opsina; Jenkinson, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Coquelin, Ramsey; Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi; Giroud.
- Subs: Cech, Monreal, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Walcott.
- PSG: Areola; Meunier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Maxwell; Verratti, Krychowiak, Thiago Motta; Lucas, Cavani, Matuidi.
- Subs: Trapp, Kimpembe, Ben Arfa, Jese, Nkunku, Augustin, Ikone.
Follow the live action below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
Today’s Champions League fixtures
Group A:
Arsenal vs PSG
Ludogorets vs Basel
Group B:
Besiktas vs Benfica
Napoli vs Dynamo Kiev
Group C:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Celtic vs Barcelona
Group D:
FC Rostov vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
- More about:
- Arsenal
- PSG
- Champions League