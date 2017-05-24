Paul Pogba and Juan Mata have dedicated Manchester United’s Europa League final win to those who lost their lives in Monday night’s terror attack on the city, claiming that the club “played for those who died”.

United beat Ajax 2-0 in the final of the tournament, with Pogba scoring the opening goal before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the club’s advantage in the second-half.

It was an emotional night for both the club and the city, less than 48 hours after a horrendous terror attack at the Manchester Arena, which left 22 dead.

And after the match, Pogba immediately dedicated United’s triumph to those who lost their lives.

“We know things like this are very sad, all over the world. In London and Paris,” he told BT Sport after the match.

“We had to focus, it was very important. We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country. We play for England, for Manchester and for the people who died.”

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

His team-mate, Juan Mata, also said that the players were happy to win for Manchester “and all the people that have suffered”.

“We have won a trophy the club has never won so we are really happy,” the Spaniard added.

“It means a lot as it is my first European trophy with United and after what happened yesterday it is nice to bring a trophy back for Manchester.

“It has been a really difficult week in the city of Manchester and we are happy to win for all the people that have suffered.”

Mata also paid his respects to the victims of the attack (Getty)



Ander Herrera was another player to speak movingly after the match. He also dedicated the performance to victims of the atrocity.

“I want to dedicate the trophy to the victims,” man of the match Herrera told reporters shortly after the win.

“This is just football but what happened on Monday was horrible. We want peace in the world and respect. This happened in Manchester but everywhere we have to be a united world to fight for peace and to have no more attacks.

“Yesterday morning we were devastated and really sad," added the Spaniard, who has developed into one of Jose Mourinho's most valuable players this campaign, his third at United, and has won the admiration of supporters for his dedication to the side.

“It was difficult to train yesterday but the manager told us is that the only thing we could do is win this for them.”

Rashford and Herrera embrace upon the full-time whistle (Getty)

The former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham meanwhile paid tribute to those who lost their lives immediately after the match.

“Tonight was more important than sport,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“Yes a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country.

“At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has bought a little happiness at a difficult time.”