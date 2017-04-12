Gareth Bale is expected to be fit for Real Madrid in el clasico against Barcelona on 23 April even after being substituted with muscle tightness on Wednesday tonight.

The Wales winger was taken off by Zinedine Zidane after just 58 minutes of Real Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Bale was not visibly limping but confirmed afterwards that he was taken off with muscle tightness, thought to be in his hamstring. With the Spanish title-decider against Barcelona coming one week on Sunday that might be a concern but Bale confirmed that his injury was “not too bad”.

Zidane confirmed that Bale’s withdrawal was precautionary. “Bale felt something at half time, and as always we didn’t want to take a risk,” Zidane said. “We hope it’s not serious. It’s a muscle injury.”

Zidane was delighted with Real Madrid’s 2-1 away win but said that nothing is won yet, and that his team will have to “suffer” at the Bernabeu next Tuesday.

1/22 Manuel Neuer - 8 out of 10 Made one of the saves of the season when he denied Benzema in the first-half with a fingertip stop. Made several more world-class stops in the second-half and was desperately unfortunate to concede two goals. His performance deserved better. Bongarts/Getty

2/22 Philipp Lahm - 7 out of 10 As good as ever. Solid at the back and impressed going forward, too, working well with Robben and Mueller. AFP/Getty

3/22 Javi Martinez - 5 out of 10 A relatively solid performance but picked up two completely unnecessary bookings and will now miss the second-leg. AFP/Getty

4/22 Jerome Boateng - 6 out of 10 Was guilty of ball-watching as Ronaldo lashed home his goal. Otherwise solid. Bongarts/Getty

5/22 David Alaba - 6 out of 10 He may be one of the best defenders in the world, but he is having a poor season. Didn't make a single tackle, interception or clearance for over an hour. AFP/Getty

6/22 Thiago Alcantara - 7 out of 10 Classy in possession and set up Bayern's opening goal, curling an inch-perfect corner onto the forehead of Vidal. AFP/Getty

7/22 Xabi Alonso - 6 out of 10 Masterful in possession as ever and whipped a couple of dangerous crosses into the box. Bongarts/Getty

8/22 Arjen Robben - 7 out of 10 33-years-old and yet still as dangerous as ever. Was electric down the right-wing and unlucky not to score. Bongarts/Getty

9/22 Arturo Vidal - 8 out of 10 An eventful night for Vidal, who scored the opener before missing a penalty. But dominated the midfield throughout. AFP/Getty

10/22 Franck Ribery - 6 out of 10 Impressed in the first-half before fading somewhat in the second. Withdrawn for Douglas Costa. AFP/Getty

11/22 Thomas Mueller - 6 out of 10 Played the target man role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and was largely kept quiet. Bongarts/Getty

12/22 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Stubbornly refused to come off his line for the corner which led to Bayern Munich's goal and paid the price. AFP/Getty

13/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Looked shaky in the opening exchanges but improved and assisted Ronaldo's goal in the second-half. Very unfortunate to concede a penalty. AFP/Getty

14/22 Nacho Fernandez - 6 out of 10 A big night for the defender in only his second European appearance of the season. Made a number of important clearances early on. AFP/Getty

15/22 Sergio Ramos - 6 out of 10 Repeatedly brought the ball out from defence and almost scored with a curling free-kick. AFP/Getty

16/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10 Exceptionally wasteful in possession although a constant attacking outlet down the left and almost scored late on. AFP/Getty

17/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 One of Madrid's busiest players and played a key role in the second goal. Bongarts/Getty

18/22 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 Picked up a knock early on but battled back superbly. No player on the pitch made more than his eight tackles. AFP/Getty

19/22 Toni Kross - 7 out of 10 No Real Madrid player touched the ball more than Kroos, who also boasted incredible 97% pass accuracy. A huge performance. Bongarts/Getty

20/22 Gareth Bale - 6 out of 10 A quiet night from the Welshman. Saw a header from pointblank range saved by Neuer before being withdrawn early on into the second-half for Asensio. Bongarts/Getty

21/22 Karim Benzema - 6 out of 10 Not the Frenchman's best performance in a Madrid shirt. Like Bale, was denied by Neuer with a header from pointblank range. Bongarts/Getty

22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 8 out of 10 A quiet first-half but came to live in the second. Scored a superb cushioned volley to level the scores and won the match with a second close-range finish. AFP/Getty

“We have to rest well because we have a Liga game quickly,” he said.

“Then we will see because we will suffer in the return too. Bayern can play in the same way home and away and we know we will suffer.”

Zidane admitted his team will have to 'suffer' at the Bernabéu ( Getty )

The Real Madrid coach, who won this tournament as a player and of course with Real last year, knows that there is plenty more football left to be played.

“You never finish the tie in the first leg,” he said.

“With the second half we did playing very good football and keeping the ball from the rival, looking at the chances we had, one more goal would have been better. But it doesn’t change anything.”

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Real could have killed his team off, but did not. “We are still alive, we have a chance,” he said.

“Maybe Real Madrid could have killed the qualification if they scored another goal but they didn’t score and we try our best on Tuesday.”