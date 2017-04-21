Zlatan Ibrahimovic could miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht on Thursday, throwing his future at Old Trafford into doubt.

Ibrahimovic was forced off in the 90th minute against the Belgian side after appearing to hyper-extend his knee when landing awkwardly, with many likening the image of his leg to the serious injury that Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma suffered in Feburary 2016 that ruled him out of action for nine months.

United defender Luke Shaw eased fears over the Swede’s injury and stressed that he was walking around in the changing room, but Jose Mourinho was not as relaxed when asked about his star striker and suggested he could face a spell on the sidelines.

“I want to wait, but my feeling is not good for both,” Mourinho said after match. “I want to wait and try to be optimistic, but I am not.”

United have at least nine games remaining this season, with seven Premier League fixtures added to by the Europa League semi-final two-legged affair and a possible final appearance increasing that number to 10, all within the next five weeks.

But with Ibrahimovic yet to decide his future beyond the end of the season – a one-year contract extension with United is yet to be completed – he may have played his last game for the Premier League club if the injury does prove serious.

Ibrahimovic spoke ahead of the game to cast doubt on his future in football altogether, with the striker admitting that he doesn’t know how long he has left to play and is focusing on winning as many trophies as possible before he hangs up his boots.

“I will not lie, the season has been great,” Ibrahimovic told BT Sport. “But I’m always comparing my seasons to the seasons I’ve been doing. My last season was amazing.

“I’m happy I chose this club because I think this club is the biggest in Manchester, in England and one of the biggest in the world.

“I have nothing else to prove, everything has been said. I want to collect as many trophies as possible and enjoy.

“I don’t know how long I have left. [Marcus] Rashford, [Jesse] Lingard have long careers in front of them. I was there 15 years ago, I don’t know how long I have left.”