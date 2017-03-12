Aaron Ramsey knows reaching Wembley is a big boost for Arsenal as their FA Cup quarter-final victory over Lincoln ended a forgettable week in the club's season.

The Gunners eased to a 5-0 win against the non-league outfit after losing to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the preceding week, leading to their elimination from the Champions League and dropping severely off the pace in the Premier League title race.

Manager Arsene Wenger had seen his side lose five of their seven games in all competitions leading up to the visit of Lincoln.

The 12-time FA Cup winners started slowly but took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Theo Walcott before Olivier Giroud, a Luke Waterfall own goal, an Alexis Sanchez strike and Ramsey's second of the season wrapped up a comfortable win.

And the Wales international believes a Wembley semi-final can prove an uplift for Arsenal.

"Of course it's a big boost," Ramsey told Arsenal Player.

"We're disappointed to be out of the Champions League but I love this competition.

"I'm delighted to be going back to Wembley and hopefully we can have something to look forward to and can get back to the final. We're just delighted that we've got another trip to Wembley."

Ramsey also paid tribute to Lincoln, who held their own for the opening 45 minutes before tiring towards the end of the tie.

"Full credit to Lincoln," he said.

"They've had an absolutely amazing FA Cup run. They showed that in the first half, they were difficult to break down - very well-organised - and it's no surprise that they're top of their league."

Arsenal 5 Lincoln 0 player ratings







22 show all Arsenal 5 Lincoln 0 player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do throughout, aside from one strike from Arnold. AFP/Getty

2/22 Kieran Gibbs – 6 out of 10 Impressed going forward and his deliveries opened up the Lincoln back four. Getty Images

3/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 out of 10 Held the shape well at the back, did his job and made light work of the Lincoln attacks. Getty Images

4/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 Struggled with the strength of Rhead – was simply not physical enough for him. Getty Images

5/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Impressed going forward and played with with confidence, both on and off the ball. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Battled relentlessly throughout and managed to keep the Lincoln midfield quiet. Getty Images

7/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Scored the fourth following a clever Sanchez cross. Worked well going forwards. Getty Images

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Was subbed in the early stages of the game due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out of 10 He looked clinical today and managed to open the scoring with a strike inside the box. Getty Images

10/22 Olivier Giroud – 5 out of 10 Got himself on the scoresheet, but it was a quiet display overall. Getty Images

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 His late goal was an example of how he can make a goal out of nothing. Getty Images

12/22 Paul Farman – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but it’s never good to concede five. Getty Images

13/22 Bradley Wood – 5 out of 10 Defended aggressively, but fairly. Was not afraid to put his body on the line. Getty Images

14/22 Sean Raggett – 6 out of 10 Was well positioned and managed to defend a number of Arsenal crosses. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Luke Waterfall - 6 out of 10 He led by example at the back, but it just was not enough. Unlucky with the own goal. Getty Images

16/22 Sam Habergham – 5 out of 10 He was outclassed – struggled to keep up with The Gunners pace going forward. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Nathan Arnold – 6 out of 10 Came close to scoring the opener, only to be denied by the finger tips of Cech. Getty Images

18/22 Alex Woodyard – 6 out of 10 The energetic midfielder showed a good understanding of the game, but could have assisted his strikers more. Getty Images

19/22 Alan Power – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the action. Quite simply he looked outclassed. Getty Images

20/22 Terry Hawkridge – 5 out of 10 Defensively he tracked back well, but he failed to provide an outlet going forward. Getty Images

21/22 Matt Rhead – 6 out of 10 Bullied the Arsenal defenders at times. Made it hard work at the back. Getty Images

22/22 Jack Muldoon – 6 out of 10 Chased every over the top ball, but it just was not enough to make a real impact. Getty Images

The Imps had already beaten Championship pair Ipswich and Brighton before winning at Premier League Burnley to set up the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Despite the defeat in north London, forward Nathan Arnold believes Danny Cowley's side can take plenty from their performance.

Ramsey walked the ball into the net in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Lincoln ( Getty )

"From any loss you can learn and from any win you can learn," he said.

"Ultimately we're disappointed we've conceded five goals, but if you look at the calibre of player we have come up against, you can't argue with the scoreline.

"They're world class players and they showed that in the way they manipulated the ball to find space. They then took advantage of that space to hurt us and showed the gulf in class.

"However, we can take a lot of credit from that first half. We went in at 1-0 down after they scored at a crucial time without playing very well or creating any clear chances, which is disappointing.

"We were well in the game for 30 or 40 minutes but it was probably always going to be the hardest game of our lives."

PA