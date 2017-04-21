Chelsea have not lost back-to-back matches for over a year, but a defeat to Spurs could prove to be far more damaging than just crashing of the FA Cup. A win for Tottenham would ramp up the pressure ahead of difficult fixtures against Southampton and Everton in the league next week and could well impact the eventual outcome of the Premier League.

The Blues were thoroughly outplayed by a weakened Manchester United team on the weekend and Antonio Conte will be desperate to turn around his team’s fortunes against their North London rivals.

Conte has history on his side as Chelsea have won the FA Cup six times since Spurs last won it but Tottenham’s imperious form in the league voids this statistic completely. Chelsea could once again be without Thibaut Courtois who picked up an injury while filming an NBA commercial but Marco Alonso is expected to make his return from illness.

1/22 Hugo Lloris - 7/10 The Spurs captain wasn't called into action until the second half, but then stood firm to Costa's efforts.

2/22 Eric Dier - 7 Remained in a back three and played his part in clearing Chelsea danger in their rare spells of pressure.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 8 Contained Costa throughout and showed his awareness in covering for his teammates on occasions.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 Fluid in possession if somewhat overeager. Steady at the back.

5/22 Kyle Walker - 6 Back after suspension, he was less of a threat than Rose on the opposite flank but involved in the build-up to both goals.

6/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 The returning Belgian displayed his wonderful ability to move with the ball at his feet before being replaced.

7/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 Superb in breaking up Chelsea possession, he was pivotal to an impressive Tottenham victory.

8/22 Danny Rose - 8 A prominent figure who combined energy and physicality down the left-hand side.

9/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 A creative spark with an exquisite right foot. He put both goals on a plate for Alli.

10/22 Dele Alli - 9 Tottenham's two-goal hero. He twice ghosted between Moses and Azpilicueta to head home.

11/22 Harry Kane - 5 Led the line with strength but failed to threaten from an attacking sense.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 Untroubled for long periods, but nowhere near to either of Alli's headers especially the second with which he should have done better.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 Struggled to keep track of Alli all evening, most noticeably for the two goals. His toughest opponent of the season

14/22 David Luiz - 6 Comfortable when bringing the ball out of defence, but switched off as Spurs bagged the lead before the break.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 5 Characterised a careless Chelsea display. Made headed errors, one of which that led to his booking.

16/22 Victor Moses - 5 Lost out in a competitive touchline battle with Rose and failed to see the game out.

17/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 A willing worker but, after one early through ball for Hazard, offered little to the attack.

18/22 N'Golo Kante - 5 Second best to Wanyama's strength and Dembele's skill in midfield.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Responsible for some inventive play, but too often on the periphery. Eventually sacrificed as Conte switched tactics.

20/22 Pedro - 4 His biggest contribution was an entertaining argument with Costa. Booked and wasteful.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 Flashes of skill and drive, but passed up his side's best opportunities.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 Fought to the final whistle, but was given little time or space by Tottenham's back three.

Tottenham Hotspur’s season has been one of improvement and pure optimism. Spurs have not won a noteworthy prize since the Carling Cup in 2008, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men have their eyes on the realistic chance of winning both the FA Cup and the Premier League this season. Chelsea’s loss to Manchester United in the league would have had Spurs licking their lips but with the knowledge that a loss against Chelsea could well mean that their dream season so far could fizzle out in to nothing. Tottenham will be without the likes of Michel Vorm and Eric Lamela. Danny Rose has returned to training but is unlikely to feature.

What time is kick-off?

The match will start at 5.15pm on Saturday.

Where can I watch it?

BBC One. Coverage starts at 4.50pm.

It’s a big match for…

Asmir Begovic: The Chelsea second choice keeper has missed three Wembley FA cup ties in his career (twice at Portsmouth and once at Stoke) and it looks as if he will finally get his chance despite it being mostly due to the injury of Tibaut Courtois. Begovic will be hoping for a dream Wembley FA Cup debut as well as a chance to make up for the Manchester United nightmare.

Remember when…

The Chelsea dressing celebrated a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool at a packed out Wembley stadium in 2012.

Player to watch…

Dele Alli. The 21-year-old has scored 16 Premier League goals for Tottenham this season, and just 12 months after picking up the PFA young player of the year award, Alli is once again the favourite to win the prize this year. Alli has a knack of scoring in big games and with the likely absence of Son Heung-Min it will be down to him and Harry Kane to take up the primary goal scoring roles.

Form…

Chelsea: LWWLWW

Tottenham: WWWWWW

Kane's Tottenham side are bang in form (Getty)



Odds…

Chelsea to win: 17/10

Draw: 11/5

Tottenham to win: 9/5