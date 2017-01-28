Liverpool welcome Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield in the FA Cup for the Saturday lunchtime kick off.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in their worst run of form this season having only won once this month and just been knocked out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage by Southampton on Wednesday night.

Wolves are 18th in the Championship but the Reds were taken to a replay by League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the previous round so there is still a fighting chance for Paul Lambert’s side.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off time: 12.30pm on Saturday 28 January.

Where can I watch it?

TV: Live on BT Sport 2; highlights on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Jurgen Klopp. An FA Cup game against a lower-league opponent may not sound like the most pressurised of ties but Liverpool are on a torrid run of form and have only won once in January, and that was an FA Cup replay against Plymouth. The Reds look like they are fatiguing a little and the last thing Klopp will want is another game added to their schedule.

Remember when…

Stephen Ward poked the ball past Pepe Reina to give Wolves their first win over Liverpool since 1984, which was also at Anfield.

Player to watch…

Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian is back to full fitness after a layoff with an ankle injury but has struggled to find the form he was in before. A home game against a Championship side seems, on paper, the ideal opportunity for Coutinho to get his groove back ahead of a mammoth Premier League clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Past three-meetings…

Wolves 0 Liverpool 3 (Carroll, Bellamy, Kuyt)

31 January, 2012, Premier League

Liverpool 2 (Johnson o.g, Suarez) Wolves 1 (Fletcher)

24 September, 2011, Premier League

Wolves 0 Liverpool 3 (Torres 2, Meireles)

22 January, 2010, Premier League

Form guide

All competitions

Liverpool: DLDWLL

Wolves: WLDWWL

Odds

Liverpool to win: 1/4

Wolves to win: 19/2

Draw: 24/5

(from 888sport)