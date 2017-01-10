Everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Hull

A cup final place beckons for Jose Mourinho’s men as Manchester United face Hull City, two teams on different ends of the form spectrum, as United have won their last six games whereas Hull have won just twice in 12 matches.

It’s a big game for...

Wayne Rooney: Is there a chance that we see history made on Tuesday night? The Englishman equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s club goalscoring record of 249 goals against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. The footballing world now waits with bated breath to see when he breaks the record.

Best stat...

In their last four games, Manchester United have scored at least three goals against Hull City, and the Tigers’ defensive injuries look set to be exploited by a potent attacking force that has scored 23 goals in the last 10 games.

Remember when...

Marcus Rashford already established himself as a future star by this point, but this goal eased pressure on the team and Jose Mourinho, as well as cementing his status as a teenage prodigy with this poaching finish in the 91st minute.

Player to watch...

Robert Snodgrass: A bright spark in an otherwise drab Hull season, the Scotsman has surprisingly been one of the league’s best players and is responsible for half of Hull City’s goals, scoring nine and assisting three.

Past three-meetings...

Hull 0 Manchester United 1 (Rashford) Premier League, August 2016

Hull 0 Manchester United 0, Premier League, May 2016

Manchester United 3 Hull City 0 (Smalling, Rooney, Van Persie) Premier League, November 2014

Form guide...

Manchester United: WWWWWW

Hull City: LLLDLW

Vital information...

Kick-off time: 20:00

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds...

Manchester United to win: 2/11

Hull City to win: 16/1

Draw: 13/2

(Odds provided by 888Sport)