It’s a big game for…

Marcus Rashford: United youngster Rashford has made the majority of his appearances off the bench recently and he will be hoping to be given the chance from the beginning here. He made an instant impact to set up Juan Mata’s opener against West Ham in the last game. After jinking his way down the left-wing, he laid it on a plate for the Spaniard. Whether Mourinho believes he merits a start for that performance remains to be seen.

Best stat…

1: Of the two teams’ 18 meetings, Reading have only won one against United – nearly 70 years ago and also an FA Cup tie. On January 17th 1927, Reading celebrated a 2-1 victory.

Remember when…

Back in 2012, in a topsy-turvy Premier League match, Manchester United beat Reading 4-3 at the Madejski. Hal Robson-Kanu put the hosts in front but strikes from Anderson and Wayne Rooney saw United take a 2-1 lead. Adam Le Fondre and Sean Morrison put the Royals back in front, but Rooney got his second to level proceedings once more. Robin Van Persie then gave the visitors the lead before the break and ultimately handed the three points to United.

Player to watch…

Yann Kermorgant: The 35-year-old forward has scored seven goals in 21 matches this term and has three in his last two games. This includes two late strikes against Bristol City to turn the game on its head last time out. The veteran French striker will be looking to use his flair to weave through the gaps in the United defence, who will have to keep an eye on him.

Past three meetings…

Manchester United 1 (Rooney) Reading 0, Premier League, March 2013

Manchester United 2 (Hernandez, Nani) Reading 1 (McAnuff), FA Cup, February 2013

Reading 3 (Robson-Kanu, Le Fondre, Morrison) Manchester United 4 (Anderson, Rooney 2, van Persie), Premier League, December 2012

Form guide…

MANCHESTER UNITED: WWWWWW

READING: LWLWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 12:30,Saturday 7th January

TV: Live on BT Sport 2

Odds…

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN: 1/5

READING TO WIN: 14/1

DRAW: 11/2

(Odds provided by Betfair)